Leaders inspire, motivate, and set an example for others to achieve positive change in the world. Leadership entails establishing a vision, providing a plan of action, and building strong relationships with followers. Thus, they enable people to accomplish incredible feats together.



As a result of the pandemic, business has changed, and leadership has become increasingly important. Previously successful leaders may have struggled in ways they never imagined, whilst others have risen to the challenges. Leadership requires innovation at a time when it has never been more necessary.



Award-winning production company, TBD Media Group, meets the leaders who fight for the positive change of a better future. In the 50 Leaders of Change campaign, TBD Media Group introduces the most innovative companies across sectors in the world. It allows them to present their vision for the future and their perspectives on business. 50 Leaders of Change highlights the way these pacesetters are responding to changes.



The series presents the next stage of global business, as well as the direction of international trade, highlighting those who are defining the way toward a better and more sustainable future. By covering an extensive range of topics, the 50 Leaders of Change are explaining that, as leaders, it is not enough to offer a solution but to go beyond seeking the best, innovative, epoch-making solutions.



Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at TBD Media Group says:



"We face a future that is uncertain. Within that uncertainty, we can choose to be pessimistic or optimistic. The 50 Leaders of Change see opportunity in uncertainty. History has shown us time and again that it takes leadership to identify these opportunities early and be ahead of the pack in defining the landscape for others."



Trulioo: A leading identity and business verification platform.

Amber Beverage Group: Building vigorous global brands, becoming a major player in the spirits industry.



The 50 Leaders of Change documentary series offers valuable insights into how today's companies are taking action to shape the future of the planet.



