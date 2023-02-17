Witney, Oxfordshire: e2e-assure, the leading Threat Detection and Response provider, has today launched its new Microsoft Teams App. Providing 24/7/365 SOC and MDR services to anyone who is running Microsoft 365 as a minimum, the app allows companies to monitor their environments and can be set up in a matter of minutes, offering better time to value which e2e-assure sees as critical for today’s clients.



e2e-assure is the first cybersecurity company to offer a Microsoft validated Teams App. It provides SOC and MDR opportunities to companies who may have previously been put off due to cost constraints.



Rob Demain, CEO and Founder of e2e-assure comments: “Cybersecurity is an ever-growing need in today's digital age. With the proliferation of advanced cyber threats, it is essential for organisations to have 24/7/365 security monitoring, detection, and response in place. Speed of detection and response to cyber-attacks is critical because it can prevent attackers from gaining access to sensitive data or performing malicious activities. The faster cyber threats are detected, the faster mitigation can be taken, thus reducing the potential damage caused by the attack.”



Microsoft ISV AAA approved, e2e’s new Teams app provides Security Managers, CISOs and CIOs with instant visibility of their cybersecurity alerts, enabling them to take immediate action.



Tim Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer at e2e-assure explains: “One of the great benefits of the Teams app, is that there is no additional technology for users to install or learn. The app has been developed with simplicity in mind both for our customers and for our operations and analysts. This allows us to offer what the market Is currently lacking; a simple commercial model for security monitoring services that incorporates competitive per user pricing, a simple rolling contract with no fixed duration together with no onboarding and off boarding hidden charges.”



The app has already created a stir following beta testing. Richard Lovett at EVCAM says: “The app dashboard is great – easy to navigate and presents the right amount of high-level information for us to feel confident we’re staying on top of any potential threats. This is a fantastic addition to the suite of services e2e delivers and helps us focus on the biggest threats, giving us eyes-on 24x7, which we simply can't resource. All of which is greatly improving our security posture.”



To register for a free trial of e2e’s suite of SOC services and see the Teams app in action, visit Microsoft Teams





e2e-assure provides CISOs, CEOs and other owners of cyber risk with confidence through a transparent and tailored Security Operations Centre (SOC) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services. We leverage existing investments to reduce the total cost of ownership and share our cyber security expertise through our Cyber Maturity Programme.



We don’t buy into technology being the single answer and build our services around having just enough technology, supported by world-class people and processes. We make life easier for our customers by providing rich data across all technologies within a network through a single pane of glass using our in-house developed SOC Platform, Cumulo.

Website: www.e2e-assure.com



