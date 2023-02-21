In a post-pandemic world and a context of multiple crises, the hospitality industry must once again reinvent itself in order to regain its attractiveness and assert its growth potential on a global level. Researchers from the faculty of EHL Hospitality Business School, recognised as the world’s best hospitality management university, share forward-looking research insights on 10 topics of an industry in profound transformation.



"Over the past year, we have all become familiar with the latest batch of external forces that have been hammering at the window of industry: a post pandemic landscape that has changed the nature and values of work, an ongoing war and the ensuing energy crisis, the positive and negative pervasiveness of digitalisation, and above all, the urgent call for sustainable, regenerative practices. But what is often missing from this list is the human element. Whether manager, employee or customer, the need for connection, validation and growth is today becoming the main prism of analysis for making sense of our future world – both personally and professionally.", states Dr Markus Venzin, CEO of EHL Group.



The report provides an overview of the industry's prospects for 2023 and compiles 10 key assessments of the drivers shaping the industry's future worldwide. Throughout the report, readers will come across research insights – to help grasp the impact of recent events - and innovative ideas derived from the latest data and analyses.



The complete report can be downloaded here on EHL insights.



1. Solutions for the hotel industry labor shortages: Technology, flexibility, upskilling - and above all, a paradigm shift - The merits of implementing technology to carry out the role of many administrative processes as well as making working conditions more favourable for retaining talent.

Dr. Stefano Borzillo



2. Solving sustainability challenges: The role of digital technologies and tech startups - It is the tech startups who are the enablers in the sustainability transition of the service sector. The article also offers three fundamental changes for service businesses to become sustainable.

Dr. Carlos Martin-Rios



3. Sustainable real estate – Increasing pressures for hotel investors - How consumer and investor behaviours are changing, alongside the challenges and opportunities for hotel operators and investors in the coming years.

Dr. René-Ojas Woltering and Dr. Rémy Rein



4. Authenticity in the food and beverage industry - The consumer trend to value authenticity: what does that mean exactly and how can F&B brands use tradition and locality of produce to show their authenticity?

Dr. Margarita Cruz



5. Human-centric sustainability marketing to drive consumer demand - The nuances in relation to sustainability marketing as not everyone perceives sustainability in the same way, some even find it annoying.

Dr. Matthias Fuchs



6. Diversification of restaurant revenue today - An in-depth look at the different ways to diversify an F&B business depending on the tier of establishment and what resources are available to capitalise on.

Dr. Guy Llewellyn



7. New attitudes to Circular Economy practices: Rethink and redesign - Why hotels must be prepared to demonstrate that, when investing in CE practices, making a profit is not their only priority.

Dr. Florent Girardin and Dr. Luciano Lopez



8. People analytics: Opportunities and challenges for the hospitality industry - The new way in which data is being used in businesses to make more rational and time-effective decision-making processes around people management.

Dr. Sébastien Fernandez



9. Keg wine: Tradition meets innovation - While totally preserving the wine quality, keg wine is sustainable and also economical - 96% of wine consumers are in favour of wine served on tap, namely for its sustainability.

Dr. Stéphanie Pougnet





10. Engaging customers with themed hospitality experiences - The theory behind a growing consumer trend - experiential hospitality. The perfect antidote to loneliness, many people prefer to buy experiences rather than products.

Dr. Maggie Chen Meng-Mei



