Gut bacteria and how they can influence your health at the menopause



Gut bacteria affect many aspects of your health – not just your digestive system. Having the right balance of good gut bacteria (and other microorganisms) versus bad gut bacteria can influence your physical and mental wellbeing. Lots of factors can upset this delicate balance (called your gut microbiome), including changes at the menopause.



In the Winter 2022-2023 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Gaynor Bussell, freelance nutritionist and health writer, discusses the gut microbiome and the benefits of having the right microorganism balance, especially good versus bad bacteria. She looks at how an unhealthy lifestyle, certain medicines and certain health conditions can influence gut health – and how to restore a healthy balance.



“In recent years, gut health has become an important area of research,” says Norma Goldman. “In particular, the gut microbiota has been linked to various health conditions, from asthma and eczema to heart disease and inflammatory bowel disease. Making some simple changes to your lifestyle can help your gut microbiome to thrive.”



Other articles in the Winter 2022-2023 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include Speaking to a GP about the menopause, HRT in women with medical conditions, and Oral health, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



