February 2023, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has appointed Adam Herring in the role of Director of Sales for Security.



Adam has extensive experience in the security industry having previously worked for Eagle Eye Networks since 2021 and prior to that he worked for Hanwha Techwin Europe for over 6 years in various strategic sales and business development roles.



Ross McLetchie, Sales Director at Mayflex commented, “We are delighted to welcome Adam to the team, he has great drive and energy and strong leadership qualities which will all be crucial for driving our continued growth of our security focused business.”



Ross continued “With Adam’s background in cloud-based technology he is well placed to lead the uptake of the recently launched, AVA solution, as well as other cloud based solutions soon to be introduced. He will also be driving the sales and working closely with our security vendors including Avigilon, Axis, Hikvision, Milestone, Mobotix, Paxton, Pelco, Suprema and Wavestore to name but a few.”



Adam commented, “I’m excited to join Mayflex and to lead the external security sales team. Having access to such a choice of quality brands really does ensure that we have a solution for every technology and budget requirement. I’m very much looking forward to getting to know the team and then getting out to meet as many customers as possible.”



Ross concluded “In the first few weeks Adam will undergo a comprehensive induction to bring him up to speed on everything that is Mayflex and particularly around our security business. For anyone needing to contact Adam, he will be available at adam.herring@mayflex.com or mob 07811 404269.”



For further details on the full range of security products distributed by visit the Mayflex website.