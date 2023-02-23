The UK’s fastest-growing pet food brand, Webbox, has pledged to support pets impacted by the crisis in Ukraine with thousands of meals. They will be working with heroic charity, Breaking the Chains, who continue to operate in Ukraine’s most dangerous areas – areas that no other organisation can get to – to rescue animals, deliver supplies and ensure that those left behind are not forgotten.



With a pet population of over 7 million cats and 5 million dogs in Ukraine, there is a real need for support in terms of food, and equipment for those pets that have been left behind when their owners have either sadly been killed or had to flee their homes. The UK pet industry has come together to pledge food and financial aid since the war began but this crisis is not going away.



Webbox CEO, Tony Raeburn, commented:

“At this year’s People’s Pet Awards, we were lucky enough to meet Tom, a brave soldier who risked his life to rescue pets from the Ukraine battlefield. We reached out to Tom to see how we could support his charity, Breaking the Chains, where he explained that they were in desperate need of pet food.



As a company extremely passionate about pets, we jumped at the chance to help! Our truck of food has now arrived in Ukraine with much-needed supplies to enable Tom and his team to provide support to pets fleeing the Ukraine conflict.”





