1 March 2023, London: The 9th annual Travel Media Awards is now open for entry. The event remains the only UK national awards scheme exclusively rewarding editorial excellence and achievement across all forms of travel media, with the winners being announced at a ceremony held in association with Moroccan National Tourism Office at The Savoy on Monday 23 October.



Covering both trade and consumer media, categories include National Broadsheet Newspaper Section, Broadcast Programme of the Year, Breaking Travel News, Sustainability Feature of the Year and the Photography Award.



Entry is free of charge and the winner of each category will be decided by a panel of travel industry and media judges, ensuring only the very best in class win a coveted trophy.



New for 2023 is the Sustainability Travel Writer of the Year. This category is open to both consumer and trade travel writers who have consistently reported on sustainable travel. Judges are looking for media that raises awareness of the issues around sustainable travel while remaining inspiring and informative.



Giles Harper, co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and managing director of Travega, said: “As pent-up demand continues to drive the industry’s recovery, The Travel Media Awards returns to recognise and celebrate the continued hard work and tenacity of the travel media sector. We look forward to receiving entries for the 2023 Awards and to seeing everyone at The Savoy on 23 October.”



Anthony Leyens, joint co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and CEO of APL Media Limited, said: “Global tourism is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels against a challenging economic background, natural disasters and the Ukraine war. There’s no doubt the editorial excellence of the travel media has played a key role in this. We’re really looking forward to celebrating the achievements of the very best of the travel media at this year’s event.”



The awards are judged by some of the UK’s most influential travel figures from a wide cross-section of the industry, alongside travel editors and writers. Also unique to the Travel Media Awards is its commitment that 25% of all judges are new to the awards, and that no one judges the same category year on year.



For more information and to enter, visit travelmediaawards.com



Key dates for the 2023 Travel Media Awards:



1 March — Travel Media Awards open for entry

19 May — entries close

28 August — recipient of Special Contribution Award announced

4 September — finalists announced

23 October — awards ceremony takes place

For more information, visit travelmediaawards.com

or contact:

T: 020 3818 5600

E: info@travelmediaawards.com





Notes for Editors



The Travel Media Awards was launched in 2015 to celebrate the very best of the travel media sector. Open to all travel writers, broadcasters and photographers, the awards acts as a true barometer of the travel media sector. The Travel Media Awards is owned and operated under a joint venture agreement between Travega and APL Media Limited.



Over 300 people were present to see the best of the UK travel media honoured in 2022, including representatives of some of the UK’s leading travel media and industry organisations.



The packed event saw 22 publications, broadcasters, journalists and photographers each honoured with a prestigious award, including entrepreneur, travel writer and co-founder of Lonely Planet Tony Wheeler, who was presented with the Special Contribution Award. travelmediaawards.com



APL Media Limited is an award-winning agency that specialises in creating multi-channel content in the travel and lifestyle sectors. APL Media produces the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) and the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival, Postcards and a series of lifestyle newspaper supplements, directories, apps and websites. aplmedia.co.uk



Travega offers an extensive range of marketing solutions for both the leisure and business travel sectors; these include generating sponsorship revenues for some of the UK’s leading travel industry events including the ABTA Travel Convention, alongside the creation and management of events for other leading travel brands, including British Airways, Travlaw and the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority. travega.co.uk