LONDON (1 March 2023) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has announced the winners of its Photography Competition 2023.



Seeking to highlight the best in travel photography, this prestigious annual competition, celebrating its 11th year, was open to entrants from across the UK and Ireland. Photographers of all levels submitted travel images taken during the past year in any of six categories.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “Photography remains at the heart of the National Geographic brand, and these winners reflect some of the very best images taken around the globe. From the underwater world of the Indian Ocean to wildlife in Richmond Park and the delicacy of the ice fields in Greenland, the images are full of drama, intimacy and warmth.



“From thousands of entries, the 18 photographers who made the shortlist have managed to capture unique and inspiring perspectives of travel in all its forms in each of the categories. A huge congratulations to all the winners and runners-up on their standout achievements in this year’s competition.”



The grand prize winner this year is Renato Granieri for his entry in the People category. The portrait of two newly qualified eco-guards, hired and trained by the Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary outreach team in Sierra Leone, was a firm favourite with the judging panel.



The judges said: “So much happiness in the frame. This well-composed shot of the lady in the house and the one outside is beautifully layered. I love the authenticity of shared laughter and the vibrancy of the colours juxtaposed against the white wall.”



Renato wins a week-long adventure for two on one of Exodus Travels’ small-group trips to Jordan. All six category winners receive a year-long subscription to National Geographic Traveller (UK) and tickets to a full suite of Masterclasses travel photography panel discussions in 2023. Selected entrants will also be included as part of a national press and media campaign and featured on nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



The winners are:



Grand prize winner: Renato Granieri



Category winners:

Food & travel: Simon Urwin

Helen Turner in the kitchen of her Tennessee barbecue joint, Helen’s Bar BQ

Landscape: Sam Davies

The yacht, Adventure, navigates through an ice field off the coast of Greenland

People: Renato Granieri

Mariama Turay and Marah Hawa engage in conversation in the village of Mansonia in Loma Mountains National Park, Sierra Leone

Portfolio: Serge Melesan

Snorkelling in Mayotte, a French archipelago in the Indian Ocean

Urban environment: Richard Quirke

The water feature El Paraguas at the Museo Nacional de Antropología, Mexico City

Wildlife: Ed Hasler

A stag looking into the distance in Richmond Park, just after sunrise on an autumn morning



Launched in 2011, the prestigious annual competition seeks the UK’s best travel photography talent — this year across six categories: Food & Travel; Landscape; People; Portfolio; Urban Environment; and Wildlife. A global press and media campaign will present the winning images, which will also be featured on the National Geographic Traveller (UK) website.



The judging panel consisted of Becky Redman, art director, National Geographic Traveller (UK); Brian Siambi, fashion and travel photographer; Jordan Banks, travel, landscape and adventure photographer; Karolina Wiercigroch, food and travel photographer and writer; Lauryn Ishak, lifestyle and travel photographer; Paul Goldstein, award-winning photographer and Exodus Travels tour leader; Richard James Taylor, freelance photographer specialising in location photography, portraiture and travel features; and Oliver Puglisi, picture editor, National Geographic Traveller (UK).



To view the winners, visit: nationalgeographic.co.uk/photography-competition-2023





The prizes



The Grand Prize

The Grand Prize winner receives a week-long adventure for two on one of Exodus Travels’ small-group trips to Jordan. Packed full of unforgettable highlights, the itinerary offers travellers unique experiences in the vast desert at Wadi Rum, camping like the Bedouin at an exclusive Exodus Travels camp; the opportunity to snorkel in the Red Sea; and guided tours of the ancient cities of Petra and Jerash. With 45 years’ experience, Exodus Travels excels in curating extraordinary group trips and was voted winner of the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Reader Awards 2021 and 2022 prize for Best Operator. exodus.co.uk



Runners-Up

All category winners receive a year-long subscription to National Geographic Traveller (UK) and tickets to a full suite of Masterclasses travel photography panel discussions in 2023.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.25, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



