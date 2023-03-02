LONDON (2 March 2023) — The April issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this month focuses on 25 Greek islands, from big-hitters like Crete and Santorini to lesser-known spots including Agistri and Kythera. The country’s isles are known for their idyllic beaches and laidback pace of life, but for travellers willing to explore a little further, clifftop villages, local markets and secret stretches of sand all await.



We also reveal the winners of our annual Photography Competition, with submissions across six categories covering the globe, from the US and Mexico to Greenland and Sierra Leone.



What’s more, this issue comes with a free 100-page Alpine guide. Inside, we celebrate the near-endless choice of summer experiences in the mountains, including outdoor activities, rail routes and city breaks.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Jamaica: All across the Caribbean country, locals are leading a cultural renaissance.

Australia: A new generation of Aboriginal custodians are reclaiming their heritage.

Nepal: Meet the daring wild honey hunters of the Himalayan foothills.

Accra: A city-wide art bloom is flourishing in Ghana’s beachside capital.

Leeds: In the lead-up to its Year of Culture, the Yorkshire city has grown into a hive of creativity.

Normandy: Spend a weekend in the bucolic heart of this northern French region.

Dundee: The Scottish city’s cultural renaissance is breathing fresh air into its restaurant scene.

Charleston: Small by US standards, this Southern city punches above its weight with a bevy of boutique hotels.



Smart Traveller: The exhibitions marking 50 years since Picasso’s death; urban living in Copenhagen, the 2023 World Capital of Architecture; where to stay in Düsseldorf; a wine tour of Funchal; experiences for teens in Bristol; what to do in Monmouthshire; a guide to Palm Springs; and the best campsite cooking kit.



Notes from an author: Paul Theroux on the ever-changing nature of rail travel.

Meet the adventurer: Explorer and writer Leon McCarron on drawing travellers to Iraqi Kurdistan.



Travel Talk: Ask the Experts suggests places for a budget-friendly family trip to Morocco; how to get ready for a trip to Ireland with your dog; where to go for an environment-focused UK break; and alternatives to Machu Picchu. Meanwhile, the infographic celebrates 70 years of Casino Royale with a look at James Bond’s travels, and Hot Topic asks whether access to wild camping should be restored. Finally, the report looks at the growing cohort of travellers aged 50-plus setting off on gap years.



