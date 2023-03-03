LONDON (3 March): This spring, Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is inviting readers to start plotting their dream weekend away, with its pick of Europe’s destination restaurants.



From Massimo Bottura’s Osteria in Modena to Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire, the latest edition of this special-issue series pulls together a selection of the continent’s most exciting establishments — high-concept restaurants, often in spectacular locations, that are truly worth basing a short-trip around.



Glen Mutel, editor of Food, said: “Many of us plan weekends away around plays, concerts, opera performances and spa visits. So why not dining? Why not build your weekend around that restaurant you’ve wanted to visit for years?



“Things might be tight for most of us at the moment, but as tough as it is, that shouldn’t stop us dreaming — or even planning. So, check out our pick of Europe’s best restaurants, from Slovenia to Scotland — all exceptional, all distinct and all within easy reach of home.”



Also in this issue, we head to Australia to taste the produce of southwest Victoria’s fertile volcanic terrain; visit Scotland to try Arbroath’s famous smokies; enjoy a family meal among the fjords of remote east Iceland; and sample the hospitality of Oman’s mountainous interior. All this, plus the highlights of Tokyo, Rioja and Brooklyn.



In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.



Don’t miss:



• Deconstruct: Cassoulet — the lowdown on the classic French bean-and-meat stew

• My Life in Food: Singer Shania Twain on tomatoes, Swiss cheese and bannock bread

• Try it Now: The new wave of coffee alternatives, made with everything from chicory to mushrooms

• Five Ways With: How to get the best out of wild garlic

• Recipe Journal: Four noodle dishes from around the world

• Make Perfect: Tips for mastering dal

• The Pioneer: Helsinki-based chef Albert Franch Sunyer on the zero-waste approach of his restaurant Nolla



National Geographic Traveller Food is a quarterly series of special issues of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK). It launched in spring 2018.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives.



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half-a-billion followers on social media.





