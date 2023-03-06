AUDIO IS BOOMING, BROADER AND MORE COMPLEX THAN EVER



A study by Sentient Decision Science found that sound can influence a person’s desire to engage with or avoid a brand by 86%.



Recent statistics show that globally, audio is more popular than ever, with the latest RAJAR figures showing that commercial radio in the UK alone has reached its highest ever listening figures, now at 38.1 million listeners.



Add to this the ever-increasing choice of podcasts and streaming platforms, and the world of audio is now broader and more complex than ever before.



Founder and Director of Forever Audio (formerly Red Apple Creative and SNK Studios), Paul Golliker said: “Radio delivers an average return on investment of £7.70 GBP for every £1 GBP spent. When you then add streaming platforms like Spotify who reach 489 million users globally, then the podcast space which delivers unrivalled brand trust and boasts that 95% of listeners have taken action as a result of hearing podcast advertising, then you can really start to see the power of audio advertising.”



As a business, it’s clear audio should be a part of your marketing plan, but how do you even begin to navigate these multiple channels and devices and tailor your message to speak to your audience in the best possible way?



Very small businesses can invest in local radio and digital audio campaigns to drive sales and brand awareness. When the objective of the advertising moves to regional, national or international awareness and sales, brands and agencies will often lean on the expertise of specialists to optimise their audio strategy.



Forever Audio are world renowned, multi - award winning audio specialists and leaders in their field. Now in their 18th year with bases in London and America, their client list includes Spotify, Audible, Mitsubishi, Acast and WhatsApp. Their creative team specialise in shortform advertising and long form content. As Spotify's preferred creative partner, Forever Audio work on global campaigns in multiple languages, with agencies and directly with brands. They are excited by the continual growth of audio that they’ve seen across nearly two decades specialising in the area.



Executive Creative Director of Forever Audio, Kathleen Moroney, spoke of the benefits of tapping into the expertise of specialist audio agencies: “We live and breathe audio and it’s our job to figure out where a business’s audience are and then how best to connect with them. It used to be that brands might run one 30 second spot on broadcast radio. But as the audio audience booms across all channels, the conversation has shifted to how to create your multi-channel audio strategy. We will look at the media buy with an unbiased perspective across the entire audio space, we write the creative campaigns tailored and optimised for every platform and device, we can create audio brand guidelines, compose your unique sonic identity and create your podcast.”





She went on to explain the benefit of this from a brand’s perspective: “Choosing to work with a specialist means that every pound you spend on your marketing works harder and having one point of contact allows you to ensure that your entire audio ecosystem and suite of assets in consistent - the number one most important thing for branding and recall.”





Paul Golliker added: “There’s no business in the world right now that offers the number of audio services that we do all under one roof. We’re completely unique and on a daily basis we’ll have studios recording voiceovers for animated series and feature films. Then we’ll be creating bespoke sound design and mixing TV ads, audio dramas, audiobooks and podcasts. We’ve got specialist composition teams creating sonic identities for brands, writing teams who are experts in audio short form commercials and long form content. And we have media planning and buying across all audio platforms, plus a digital team who are completely focussed on interactive digital experiences for audio platforms. Forever Audio is really designed to bring all of these amazing offerings together and give clients a clear understanding of everything we have to offer.”



To find out more about audio advertising, content and sonic branding contact briefs@foreveraudio.com.





Forever Audio is an Award-winning audio post production house, based in London and New York.



Formally SNK STUDIOS and RED APPLE CREATIVE, they rebranded under the name FOREVER AUDIO on March 6th 2023.



Forever Audio are approved to handle sensitive international 'pre-release' film and TV content for the major streaming platforms and Hollywood film companies. They have provided dialogue recording for television series such as Netflix’s The Crown and Bridgerton and BBC’s Ghosts. They also worked on Oscar winning film, Dune, which won the 'Achievement in Sound' category and The Menu, recently nominated for two Golden Globe awards.





They are also renowned for their work on global ad campaigns, from Amazon and Adobe to Range Rover and Sky, delivering voice casting, voiceover recording, sound design and mixing for TV and online. Their facility on Tottenham Court Road, London is home to 11 studios, includes 3 ADR stages, a Dolby Atmos suite and welcoming reception space. Their music services cater for every need, with in-house bespoke composition, internal library music catalogue and sync licensing services.





Forever Audio includes a creative team who specialise in short form advertising and long form content. They are Spotify's preferred creative partner, working on global campaigns in multiple languages, as well as working with agencies and directly with brands. They recently completed a world-first project with Audible, adapting 6 books inspired by the popular Hilda series on Netflix into fully immersive audio scripts and productions with an ensemble cast.





