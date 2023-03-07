No. 1 salad brand Florette* and veg-led food brand Higgidy, have created a delicious partnership to help budgets go further, while enjoying high quality, fresh, tasty food that is brimming with vibrant veggies, creamy fillings, crispy leaves and innovative toppings. Higgidy and Florette are the perfect pairing for simple yet super-tasty suppers or weekend lunches with friends and family.



Florette and Higgidy will be cross promoting on packs of their best-selling products with recipe inspiration and money off next purchase coupons:



- Florette’s hero product, Classic Crispy will feature a 1 GBP off voucher for Higgidy Sharing Quiches and will be available at Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Tesco and Asda.



- Higgidy’s Sharing Quiches (400g) and Little Quiches (155g) will feature a 30p off coupon for a purchase of any Florette product and will be available at Sainsburys, Ocado, Tesco and Booths.



The partnership runs for 6 weeks from 13th March 2023 so why not pick up a signature Spinach, Feta & Red Pepper quiche from Higgidy and team it with a side of Florette’s Classic Crispy to get tastebuds tingling this spring.



The brands have also teamed up to create a recipe for the perfect dressing, ideal to enjoy with a Higgidy quiche and Florette crispy salad:





Bright Green Herb Oil



Herb oils are super versatile and this one is a wonderful bright green colour. To keep its vibrancy and full-on flavour, we’d recommend making it on the day and drizzling over your leaves (any oil that’s leftover can be used to stir through pasta to make another meal).



Makes 200ml



Ingredients:

Grated zest and juice of 1 unwaxed lemon

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1 small bunch of coriander, leaves picked

1 small bunch of mint, leaves picked

1 tbsp white vinegar

100ml olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper



Method:

1. Simply blitz all the ingredients in a blender to a thick, green oil.

2. Season the herb oil to taste with salt and pepper before decanting into a bowl.



Martin Purdy, Commercial and Marketing Director at Florette UK said: “With rising costs impacting the lives of so many, it’s important to us that we provide shoppers with real value through our activity whilst also acting as a point of inspiration.



“There’s a brilliant synergy between the Florette and Higgidy brands. Salads are a natural side of plate accompaniment with quiches, and together they form a great combination as we move into warmer Spring weather.”



Sarah Jackson, Marketing Director at Higgidy, added: “Higgidy and Florette make the perfect partners both on and off the plate. Both brands bring delicious flavours to lunch and dinner times and bringing them together on pack will add excitement to mealtimes.”



