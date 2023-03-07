The DBA Health enables participants to become thought leaders in a particular area within the life sciences sector

UCL Global Business School for Health (GBSH) has appointed Professor Simcha Jong to the role of Director of DBA Health, a professional doctorate degree designed for leaders in the health sector.



Prof Jong is no stranger to UCL, recently holding the role of Visiting Professor at the GBSH. He also was at the UCL School of Management from 2006 to 2016. Prof Jong will assume the role of Director of DBA Health full-time from June.



Prof Jong pursued his MPhil in Management while living in Cambridge. This was where he developed his interest for the life sciences sector, particularly the interplay of academia and industry. He later moved to Italy for his PhD at the European University Institute in which he explored the role of academia in the history of the life sciences industry.



Prof Jong says, “The DBA Health enables participants to become thought leaders in a particular area within the life sciences sector, providing the academic tools to develop ideas through an academically rigorous process.”



He further explains, “The pandemic highlighted the challenges we face within global healthcare. In one course on digital transformation and innovation, I explore health systems using the most advanced, cutting-edge tech compared to countries struggling most with the integration of tech. Technology has potential for addressing global healthcare challenges but we need social systems that can deliver on the promise of this tech."



A truly interdisciplinary programme, the DBA Health brings together scholars from different research domains as well as from within healthcare practice.



Candidates would be individuals already a few years into their career, perhaps already holding an MBA or MSc degree, who want to establish themselves as a recognised authority in their professional field. Most will come from senior management backgrounds, having been in a leadership role of some type within an organisation, or entrepreneurs with business experience.



Applications for September 2023 entry are currently open. Find out more here.





