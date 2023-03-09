“We never forget that the day our drivers go to collect someone’s Mum or Dad is very likely to be the worst day of their family’s life

Substantial investment in operations underpins Pure Cremation’s ‘must get through’ ethos supporting families in their time of need

The UK’s leading provider of direct cremation has made substantial investment in the people, systems, software and vehicles needed to place care for the bereaved at the heart of its business.

Every aspect of the deployment of private ambulances for the collection of the deceased and cars for the hand delivery of ashes is carefully orchestrated by experts at Pure Cremation to ensure the company continues to deliver the best in class service for which it is renowned.

A key part of this is focusing on the adverse weather conditions currently being faced across the country to ensure the level of service and care to its customers doesn’t falter.

As well as ensuring its vehicle fleet undergoes rigorous checks, the Pure Cremation logistics team ensures the vehicles are equipped with blankets, de-icer, a shovel and scraper, and registering the vehicles with breakdown services so if there is a problem they can get moving again as quickly as possible to minimise delay.

Crispin Bacchus, whose background is transport and logistics for Parcelforce, recognises the importance of adopting a ‘must get through attitude’ and is responsible for ensuring every member of staff plays their part in a seamlessly co-ordinated cremation service, from the first phone call to the return of a loved one’s ashes.

Crispin commented: “Contingency planning is a key part of my role with the weather being no exception.

“Every eventuality is planned for to ensure each bereaved family receives prompt and professional care when it matters most, irrespective of any hurdles our drivers may encounter along the way.

“We never forget that the day our drivers go to collect someone’s Mum or Dad is very likely to be the worst day of their family’s life a factor which remains at the forefront of our minds at all times.”

