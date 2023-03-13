• One of world's most recognised and appreciated Chinese contemporary sculptors, Zheng Lu, launches his first UK solo exhibition, ‘Liquid Narratives’, on 17 – 29 March 2023 at HOFA Gallery, London



• Lu has exhibited in significant galleries and museums such as the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taiwan; Parkview Museum, Beijing; and Long Museum, Shanghai, China.



• He has collaborated with world luxury brand RIMOWA, designed the 'Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award' which was presented to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II and been awarded a highly coveted LVMH prize.



• Press preview 16 March, 2023 (9am – 3pm), opening night launch (6pm – 9pm), RSVP emmalouise@thehouseoffineart.com





HOFA Gallery today announces that award-winning Chinese sculptor Zheng Lu, will have his first UK solo exhibition titled 'Liquid Narratives' from 17 - 29 March at their flagship showroom in Mayfair, London. Press preview 16 March, 2023 (9am – 3pm), opening night launch (6pm – 9pm).



Zheng Lu is widely recognised for his gravity-defying stainless-steel sculptures which capture the ethereal beauty of water in motion. 'Liquid Narratives' will feature new and never-before-seen works from the artist's most successful series - 'Water in Dripping' and 'Aurora Edge'.



Through his sculptures, the critically acclaimed Zheng Lu imbues transient moments of water in motion with a stillness that is best described as poetic. In his stainless-steel creations, we find softness, the quality by which water assumes infinite forms in space, now transfixed as hanging or standing sculptures created with masterful precision. Zheng Lu also incorporates Chinese poetry and calligraphy into his works, welding them into the forms he sculpts, and in this way, words cease to be transient but instead are reified into constitutive sculptural elements.



The artist has distinguished himself at every stage of his career with a series of remarkable accolades and collaborations to his name. He has collaborated with world luxury brand RIMOWA, designed the 'Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award' which was presented to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II, and been commissioned to create large scale installations now on display in various public spaces in his native China.



His works have also been exhibited by some of the most prestigious contemporary galleries in the world, including the Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA), Taipei; Parkview Museum, Beijing; and Long Museum, Shanghai.



Commenting on the central themes of his forthcoming solo show, artist Zheng Lu says, "In 'Liquid Narratives', I build on ideas I began exploring years ago. The idea behind the series 'Water in Dripping' originates from the fundamental concept of ‘stillness’. By showing water in a state of unnatural stillness, I want viewers to think about the underlying narrative of how the water got to be where it is, where it began its journey, and what its destination will be. For we know that water will flow if displaced and will only come to state of stillness when it has reached its destination."







Zheng Lu’s 'Liquid Narratives' solo exhibition 16 – 29 March 2023 at HOFA Gallery, London



Press preview 16 March, 2023 (9am – 3pm) and opening night launch (6pm – 9pm), RSVP emmalouise@thehouseoffineart.com







Contact:



Emma-Louise O’Neill

Comms & Branding Director

Emmalouise@thehouseoffineart.com

+44 7515 136909