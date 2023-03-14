Annually, the Federal Government allocates billions of dollars to tax credits & incentives that are left unclaimed. Many companies that are eligible to claim are either unaware or overlook these valuable benefits. The legislation surrounding these tax credits is complex and constantly evolving leaving organizations without the ability to take advantage of them on their own.



Leyton, an international consulting firm, has simplified the way companies claim tax credits with a unique approach of tax and technical expertise. With over 25 years of experience, they have demonstrated their expertise in the ever-changing tax environment by providing over $500 million of tax benefits for its clients in the U.S. alone.



Tom McDanell, US Senior Vice President of Leyton explains that the opportunities to claim tax credits for businesses, especially for SMEs are considered game-changing. He says, “the credits are so valuable that as soon as businesses are aware that there’s funding available, it changes their whole outlook.”The Research & Development (R&D) Tax Credit, in particular, enables organizations to re-invest in initiatives such as new technology, hiring employees, and funding projects that support their continued innovation.



Leyton provides a wide range of tax credits and tailored solutions for businesses across a variety of sectors. In the US, they specialize in the optimization of Federal and State Research & Development Tax Credits as well as the Employee Retention Credit, State & Local Tax Services and Energy Efficiency Incentives.



The company launched its headquarters in Boston, one of the leading innovation hubs in the US, which reflects Leyton’s vision of providing innovative solutions to its clients. For example, in May of 2022, Leyton launched a cutting-edge tax credit service that combines technology with tax experts, Leyton powered by REV. Through integrations and an easy-to-use interface, businesses can claim tax credits, like the Payroll R&D Tax Credit and the Employee Retention Credit.



Leyton will continue to empower businesses by offering simplified access and guidance in applying for a variety of tax credits and incentives. The combination of their technologies and highly qualified experts in Leyton’s team will continue to maximize the financial and non-dilutive benefits for all types of businesses.



