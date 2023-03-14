As the world becomes more interconnected and the volume and complexity of data continues to grow, the ability to leverage data in decision-making and problem-solving has become even more crucial. Leaders who can effectively combine data-driven insights with solid leadership skills have a significant advantage in understanding their customers, making informed business decisions, driving innovation, and tackling future challenges.



In recognition of this pivotal moment in history, TBD Media, a leading media company focused on creating high-quality content, announces the launch of its newest campaign, 50 Leaders of Change. This campaign aims to showcase and celebrate the contributions of 50 leaders who have positively impacted their industries, communities, and the world.



The first featured leader is Acxiom, a customer intelligence, analytics, and data solutions company based in the United States. A trailblazer in the field of data and analytics for over 50 years, Acxiom has been recognized as one of the world's top 100 most innovative companies by Forbes magazine. The company has won numerous awards for its work in data privacy and security.



Chad Engelgau, CEO at Acxiom, says,



“Acxiom is honoured to participate in the 50 Leaders of Change documentary series. Since 1969, we have been a global leader in ethical data use and data-driven marketing. This documentary allows Acxiom to share how we help people find their brands and help brands create better experiences for people. But we’re particularly proud of how the film showcased our partnership with the Ad Council, how data is used for good, and how it powers public service campaigns that strengthen communities across the U.S.”



As part of the campaign, TBD Media will release a series of interviews, documentaries, and articles highlighting the achievements of Acxiom and other leaders who are driving change in their respective fields. 50 Leaders of Change offers a behind-the-scenes look at the world's most prominent leaders' journeys and the challenges they faced along the way.



Paolo Zanini, the founder and CEO at TBD Media Group, says,



“It's important to acknowledge and honour those who drive positive change in our world. Throughout the 50 Leaders of Change campaign, we see how the attitudes of businesses worldwide engage in exceptional leadership to make a positive change for the future.”



Zanini believes this attitude and engagement is vital to driving positive change for future generations.



For more information about the 50 Leaders of Change campaign, click here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/50-global-leaders



About Acxiom:

Acxiom: partners with the world’s leading brands to create customer intelligence, enabling data-driven marketing experiences that generate value for people and for brands. For more information about Acxiom, click here:

https://www.acxiom.com/



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



