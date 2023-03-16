AMS, the global talent solutions business and Tesco Bank, which serves over 5 million customers in the UK, are proud to announce the establishment of a new 3-year partnership.



The partnership provides for the volume hiring of permanent customer service talent as well as delivering contingent workforce requirements for both professional contractors and interim roles.



Tesco Bank’s delivery of a great service to its banking, insurance and money services customers is central to this new partnership. AMS will embed a team of thirty-five talent experts within Tesco Bank’s operations across the UK. Aligning to the organisation’s core values and culture will enable AMS’s dedicated team to source, select and hire the best talent to support Tesco Bank’s current and future customers.



Sarah Ferreira, Client Operations Director at AMS said: “Our dedicated talent experts are excited to be partnering with the Tesco Bank team. From the outset of our conversations, it’s been clear that our shared values and focus on putting the customer first would deliver a partnership focussed on enabling Tesco Bank’s business success and progressing future careers. Putting the right people in the right roles is important to any organisation but it is especially important when those roles are the face of your organisation.”



Lynne Rennie-Smith, People Director, at Tesco Bank went on to comment: ‘Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at Tesco Bank, and our colleagues show great commitment in helping Tesco shoppers manage their money a little better every day. Joining forces with the talent experts at AMS will enable us to find the best diverse talent to help our customers.”



About AMS:







We are a talent solutions business







Working with clients across the globe, we have learnt what it takes to build a high performing employer. It starts with talent; sourcing, selecting and keeping the right people in the right jobs.







To do this well, you need unmatched expertise in digital innovation, and a deep understanding of the complex needs of the talent you are seeking to engage - whether that talent is external to your business or already inside it.







Taking a holistic approach to the HR value chain and to attracting and retaining a world class workforce enables business success.







10,000+ experts, across 120+ countries, speaking more than 50 languages, delivering projects for the world’s most admired companies.







We are AMS. This is what we do. Talent is our world.







For more information visit: www.weareams.com







About Tesco Bank:



Tesco Bank’s goal is to make banking and insurance easier and better value for people who shop at Tesco. We’ve been around since 1997 and today we help more than 5 million customers manage their money every day. Our colleagues serve our customers seven days a week from our main centres in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle and Reigate, and we are also available through online and mobile banking 24/7. Tesco Bank participates in the Chartered Banker Professional Standards Board.