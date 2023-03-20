We would like to offer ourselves up as a case study in the hope the following is of interest.



We bridge the gap between the business world and not-for-profit organisations or charities, giving businesses and business schools the opportunity to fulfil their corporate social responsibility ambitions, to ‘give back’ and have a positive impact in their communities.



More about us can be found here: www.splashprojects.com and short films of the projects can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/@SplashProjects



Depending on your interest, we could explain how we help businesses fulfil their CSR ambitions and/or explain how we help business schools fulfil their role teaching students – the world’s future business leaders - about social impact.



Last year we facilitated projects with LBS, Imperial Business School, IE, INSEAD, CEDEP, ESSCA, ESSEC and HEC as well as Santander Consumer Finance, the Projective Group and St. James’s Place Wealth Management, to name a few...



As you’ll know, business schools are increasingly judged on their efforts to engage their students in activities with social impact, while for businesses, CSR is regarded as a means of enhancing workplace productivity and fulfilment.





More about us (not a shameless PR pitch, just background!)



Our project builds are predominantly created out of timber and include playgrounds for deprived children, physiotherapy obstacle courses for people with disabilities, shaded communal seating areas to promote social cohesion and raised gardens so the therapeutic benefits of gardening are more accessible.



Last year, we facilitated 45 projects, involving 5,500 participants, for 38 charities in 11 countries with an estimated value of £2m.



We have around 60 Project Facilitators on our books, most of whom are ex-military, so we harness their incredible transferable skills.



We are world leaders in what we do. We exist to ensure businesses have a structured and targeted means of helping charitable initiatives in a win-win business model – while the charities get free improvements enabling them to provide an enhanced service to those in need, the volunteer participants get a profound learning experience through their community project.







We incorporate sustainable development into our challenges. Many of our projects directly support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly, SDG3 – Good Health & Wellbeing, SDG 4 – Quality Education, SDG10 – Reduced Inequalities, and SDG17 – Partnerships for the Goals.



Through their projects, which are also strategic team-building learning and development programmes, participants get to experience social impact first hand.







We can put you in touch with the following businesses and business schools, all of which we have delivered projects over the last three years:







Santander Consumer Finance UK



St James’s Place Wealth Management



SEPAR International



Collins Aerospace



BCG Consulting Group



London Business School



Imperial Business School



INSEAD Business School of the World



IE Business School, Madrid



ESSCA, France



ESSEC, France



HEC Paris







We hope this will be of interest.



I will look forward to hearing from you!



Thank you



Best wishes



Fran