Remote working could hinder skills development longer-term, with employers indicating difficulties in the onboarding, training and development of staff in a remote environment. That’s according to a recent study from workplace creation expert, Unispace, and not-for-profit corporate real estate association, CoreNet Global.







The study of global leaders revealed that the physical separation between peers could have a longer-term impact on the success of developing skills, with 71% indicating that staff learned best when they are near others.







According to the data, a further 90% of employers believe that their firm is more confident delivering mentorship programmes in the office. In comparison, less than half (43%) were comfortable managing this virtually.







The successful onboarding of new hires is also at risk in a fully remote world, with the majority (75%) of respondents indicating that it was easier to welcome, onboard, and collaborate while in the office.







Lawrence Mohiuddine, CEO, EMEA, from Unispace commented:







“While remote working may be the preferred set up for a number of individuals and employers, being physically removed from peers on a permanent basis can have a detrimental impact longer-term. People learn from people, and being away from an environment where staff feel comfortable not only onboarding new staff, but also mentoring others, will limit skills development and staff retention overall.







“Not all learning is conducted in a formal landscape. Being in a room with experienced peers or having spontaneous brainstorming and water cooler moments all aid in the development of employees. Without a space that facilities this, the successful development of staff will be limited. That does not mean that all open plan areas are suitable for time spent training and onboarding. The environment that individuals are accustomed to working in needs to be considered. For example, not all employees have access to quiet spaces at home to carry out focused training and, as a result, will need private working areas in the office to concentrate. It is important that employers provide the right environment for employees and new hires that enables them to thrive.”







Ends







Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@blueky-pr.com



01582 790 705