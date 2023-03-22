[March 2023] Dirty hard floors are a thing of the past with the brand new VAX ONEPWR Glide 2, the latest addition to the ONEPWR family which delivers our best hard floor cleaning performance to date.



This timesaving, grime busting, cordless floor washing wonder will revolutionise the way you clean hard floors all around the home – with not a cloth, mop or bucket in sight! It washes spills and stains, extracts dirt and debris and dries in one simple step, allowing you to make light work of cleaning hard floors while killing 99.9% of bacteria.(1)



Retaining all the versatility of its predecessor, the second generation VAX Glide 2 boasts improved features such as new, dual edge brush rolls for a full width clean. Designed to be gentle on hard floors, these advanced brush rolls allow you to clean right up to skirting boards, kitchen units and furnishings. Its extra-large water tanks also means there is less need to empty and refill, enabling you to clean for longer without interruption and move from kitchen to bathroom, hallway to lounge and more. When it’s time to empty the dirty water tank, the new backlit display lets you know in real time, as well as indicating battery life and available runtime.



Suitable for use on all sealed hard floors, the cordless VAX Glide 2 is ready to grab and go once loaded with fresh water and VAX ONEPWR Multi-Floor Solution. Its dedicated clean and dirty tanks mean you will always clean with fresh water, and when you’re finished, the new automatic self-cleaning system does the hard work for you. Simply dock, press the self-clean button and whilst you put your feet up with a well-earned cuppa, the VAX Glide 2 flushes any leftover dirt and debris through the machine to leave it clean and ready to use the next time.



VAX Commercial Director, Verity Kalinowski, says: “Recent consumer insights revealed that housework is now a shared responsibility, but with everyone’s lives being busier, there is limited time for a full weekly clean. This has developed a tendency to clean more often when dirt is visible and in shorter bursts, as well as a demand for high performance products that minimise the time and effort spent cleaning. Combining these insights with VAX customer feedback on the original ONEPWR Glide has enabled us to develop the new and improved VAX Glide 2, with enhancements that deliver our best, most convenient hard floor cleaner for busy homes.”



The answer to all-in-one hard floor cleaning

Hard floor cleaning has never been easier with the VAX ONEPWR Glide 2. Designed to provide effective cleaning that meets modern day demands, its features include:



Timesaving

Whether you need to tackle tough stains, new spills or dried on dirt, the VAX Glide 2 meets all your cleaning needs in one easy to use machine. It washes, extracts and dries your hard floors all at the same time, delivering our best hard floor cleaning performance.



Optimum results

Leave hard floors hygienically clean in one simple step when you use VAX ONEPWR Multi-Floor Solution, which has been specially formulated for an optimum hard surface clean. When used with the VAX Glide 2 it breaks down dirt and kills 99.9% of bacteria1, while leaving your home smelling clean and fresh.



Twin tanks

The separate, extra-large clean and dirty water tanks mean you can clean for longer with fewer interruptions, and always with fresh water and solution. Water and solution are dispersed onto the brush rolls as you clean, while the dirty water is extracted directly into a separate tank. For a quick clean, the VAX Glide 2 uses less water than a traditional mop and bucket whilst avoiding cross contamination.



Improved floorhead

The new dual edge brush roll design allows you to easily remove dirt and stains to the full width of the floorhead for an optimum, thorough clean. The squeegee strip at the front lifts on the forward stroke to enable the VAX Glide 2 to take larger debris and liquid spills in its stride, preventing their spread and efficiently extracting them on the backward stroke.



Cordless freedom

The 4.0Ah ONEPWR battery provides fade-free performance to give up to 20 minutes of unrestricted cleaning. That’s enough time to clean the average UK kitchen more than twice.(2)



Easy to use

Fingertip controls make it easy to power your VAX Glide 2 and add extra solution when facing tougher stains. The handy backlit display also lets you stay in control of your clean, indicating in real time when the dirty water tank is full and remaining runtime.



Self-clean system

The automatic self-cleaning system allows you to clean your VAX Glide 2 at the touch of a button. Simply dock and press the self-clean cycle to flush through your machine, leaving it clean and ready for your next use.



Easy to maintain

With an improved modular design, each component of the dirty water extraction system is easy to access and removable for cleaning, to make post-use clean up quick and hassle free. The dirty water tank, float cage and filter are easy to remove, as well as the dual brush rolls, visor head and tubing at the base of the machine.



LED headlights

Integrated DirtTracker LED headlights in the floorhead illuminate your hard floors as you clean, leaving mess with nowhere to hide, so you will never miss a spot or stain.



Easy to manoeuvre

Weighing just 5.4kg, the cordless freedom and ergonomically designed head make the VAX Glide 2 lightweight in hand and easy to manoeuvre around the home.



Every ONEPWR battery fits every ONEPWR product

VAX ONEPWR is a range of cordless floorcare products powered by ONEPWR battery technology to provide constant, highly effective cleaning. Its fade-free lithium-ion battery has high capacity cells to ensure you get optimum power to tackle every cleaning job in your home from start to finish.



The ONEPWR battery is shareable between the whole range of ONEPWR products, and if you’re new to the VAX ONEPWR family, the VAX ONEPWR Glide 2 comes with a 4.0Ah battery that can be used with other products as you add to your ONEPWR home cleaning system. Likewise, if you need additional runtime, spare batteries can be purchased and charged separately so there is always one ready for use.

Where to buy



Order the VAX ONEPWR Glide 2 direct from www.vax.co.uk for £299.99 and receive a free 1L bottle of VAX ONEPWR Multi-Floor Solution, an additional brush roll and free delivery.*Only when purchasing direct from VAX



Additional bottles of VAX ONEPWR Multi-Floor Solution can also be purchased direct from www.vax.co.uk, priced £29.99 (4L) or £9.99 (1L).



Technical Specification



VAX ONEPWR GLIDE 2



Model number - CLHF-G2KS

Product weight - 5.4kg

Product type - Cordless

Wattage / Voltage - 18V

Pet model - Yes

Battery type - 1 x 4.0Ah ONEPWR removable battery



Clean water capacity - 1.0L

Dirty water capacity - 0.75L



Cleaning width - 291mm

Warranty - 3 Years(3)

Dimensions - Height – 1110mm, Width – 291mm, Depth – 285mm



Tools included - 4.0Ah ONEPWR battery, ONEPWR slide charger, 250ml VAX, ONEPWR Multi-Floor Solution, cleaning and storage tray



Floorhead - Dual brush roll



Suitable on

floor types - All sealed hard floors



Charge time - 3 hours

Run time - 20 minutes

Decibels - 86.5dB



About VAX UK – over 40 years of innovation

Established in 1977, floorcare experts VAX provide a wide range of products to meet your home’s cleaning needs, including cordless vacuum cleaners, carpet washers, spot cleaners, steam cleaners and cleaning solutions. Based in Droitwich, Worcestershire, our floorcare products lead the way in innovation and our mission continues to be making cleaning quicker, easier and more enjoyable.



