UK-based ex-offender employment experts scale candidate support by 300 percent and reduce admin work by 80 percent, enabling staff to spend less time on paperwork and more time on helping people



London, UK. – 22nd March, 2023 – Conga, a global leader in scalable revenue lifecycle management solutions, today announced that Offploy, a UK-based social enterprise, has implemented Conga solutions – including Conga Composer, Conga Grid and Conga Sign – to build a critically-needed software system that supports the company’s mission of supporting the rehabilitation of people with criminal records.



Founded in 2016, Offploy supports both ex-offenders and those at risk of becoming repeat offenders into obtaining meaningful, mentored and sustainable development. Social enterprises are often challenged with paperwork-heavy environments and rigorous external assessment processes. Accountability to funders and government entities places detailed recordkeeping front and centre of interactions with individuals requiring assistance.



Offploy required a solution that reduced unnecessary paperwork and the chaos of using separate Excel spreadsheets, handwritten application forms, emails, Word documents and wet signatures. Having considered other vendors, Offploy deployed Conga Grid, enabling staff to visualise its entire database on a single screen, analyse the entirety of the grant data and perform large-scale contract reviews, without exporting the information from Salesforce.



“Prior to implementing Conga, we were wasting precious time on mundane tasks, including writing case reports, retyping handwritten notes, formulating emails and collating data,” said Jacob Hill, managing director and founder at Offploy. “It was a nightmare, not just for our team, but for the people we were trying to help put their lives back together. We wanted a solution that integrated seamlessly into Salesforce – and Conga was the perfect fit.”



Offploy went on to deploy Conga Sign to resolve issues associated with wet signatures. This has eased the pressure on candidates who can now read and sign documents at their own pace. Despite government agencies being hesitant about using digital signatures, due to legal and security concerns, a demonstration of the solution proved to commissioners that digital signatures were even more secure than traditional signatures.



The social enterprise is also using Conga Composer for its mentors to quickly create personalised project summaries, reports and action plans at the touch of a button. This has simplified report creation for programme funders – including The Probation Service, The Police Service, the National Health Service (NHS), the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) and local councils – which can now see the tangible proof of candidates’ journey and the progress achieved.



As a result of the implementation, Offploy has decreased the amount of paperwork by 80 percent, reduced the administrative burden on staff from 16 hours to 30 minutes per candidate in a 12 to 16-week lifecycle and scaled candidate support by 300 percent.



Offploy has improved its appeal to a handful of government agencies as a preferred partner and recruitment source. It has increased its service delivery to a marginalised market, as well as boosted employee morale, by giving them more time to focus on helping candidates and less time completing manual paperwork.



“Offploy serves as an excellent example of how we can empower business transformation through Conga solutions, no matter the industry,” said Noel Goggin, CEO at Conga. “It is particularly satisfying to see the power of Conga’s technology helping a social enterprise such as Offploy to focus on its mission at hand, rather than the operational complexities that come with running a business at scale.”



To read the full case study, please visit: https://conga.com/customer-stories/offploy



About Conga

Conga crushes complexity in an increasingly complex world. With our Revenue Lifecycle Management solution, we transform each company's unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a unified data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team. Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers. We’re committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalise your revenue management processes.



Conga has global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @congahq.



About Offploy

Offploy CIC is a social enterprise with a heart and a mission. Founded in 2016 by Jacob Hill, who saw a need for peer-led support for people with convictions as he himself navigated the challenges of re-entering society after a prison sentence. Today, our team of 20 experts, with a majority having lived experience of the criminal justice system, operates nationwide.



Our services have been recognised and funded by key government departments, such as the Department for Work and Pensions, Ministry of Justice, and Home Office, as well as the European Social Fund and various foundations. We're proud to be making a real difference in people's lives and breaking down the barriers that have held them back.



