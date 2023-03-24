St. Albans, UK, March 24, 2023 – Boston Limited announces its participation in Supermicro’s H100 Test Drive Partner Programme and immediately welcomes customers to begin their test drive on the 4U 8GPU Supermicro server.



This programme provides systems access to the latest AI innovation. Customers will be able to explore the possibilities of this Supermicro server powered by the NVIDIA H100. This AI powerhouse is available through the Boston Labs, where customers can also experiment with NVIDIA Networking and a tapestry of storage platforms designed to meet the demands of this new generation data velocity.



This new Hopper Architecture comes with 80 billion transistors, delivers unprecedented performance, scalability, and security for every workload. It provides exponential performance gains over the A100 GPU which contained 54 billion transistors.



The H100 is the first GPU to support PCIe Gen5 and the first to utilise HBM3, enabling 3TB/s of memory bandwidth. The power of twenty H100 GPU’s can sustain the equivalent of the entire world's internet traffic.



This new architecture also delivers:



• Up to 9X higher AI training on largest models



• Up to 30X higher AI inference performance on the largest models



• Up to 7X higher performance for HPC applications



“Boston is uniquely positioned to offer end-to-end AI capabilities. Alongside the ability to test incredible new hardware, such as the Supermicro system containing NVIDIA H100 GPU’s, our technology consulting team can help realise business value" says Manoj Nayee, Managing Director, Boston Limited.



Boston Technology Consulting (BTC) offers solutions for the most complex business needs, while balancing costs and performance for mid-range to large scale clients.



In addition to Boston’s consulting division, their Boston Training Academy (BTA) was created to enable skills development to help optimise the value from the algorithms deployed. BTA has developed over 500 hours of in-house courses to help bridge the skills-gap in the fast-paced world of AI, which are necessary to successfully create, deploy and manage AI, DL/ML workloads.



Manoj Nayee continued to say, “When organisations don’t have a full complement of data scientists, BTA can create algorithms as a service for customers. Our teams are ready to help customers become enterprise ready and streamline their AI development and deployment.”



Boston has been providing high performance solutions for over 30 years, many of which leverage Supermicro and NVIDIA’s technology.



To enquire about your test drive, please register your interest here



