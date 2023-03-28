Ashburton, Devon (28th March 2023) – Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced the expansion of their partnership with Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection to include the full Malwarebytes for business portfolio for VARs in the UK and Ireland.



This expands the existing MSP partnership between Climb and Malwarebytes, allowing more partners to offer this cyber protection solution to their customers. With additional threat prevention modules and services such as DNS filtering and managed detection and response (MDR), partners can offer the right product or service to each customer, tailored to their specific needs.



"As business owners around the world have unfortunately experienced, the consequences of a ransomware attack can be devastating to their operations and even their existence. That's why we are excited to announce our partnership with Climb Channel Solutions." commented Paul Sexton, Channel Manager UK&I at Malwarebytes.



He continued, "Climb Channel Solutions is the ideal partner to help us expand the reach of our cloud-based cybersecurity solutions to customers and value-added resellers (VARs) throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland to streamline their cybersecurity offerings with effective and award-winning protection."



The importance of a robust cyber-security solution was recently highlighted by the Malwarebytes 2023 State of Malware report. The report found that 71% of companies worldwide had been affected by ransomware last year, while over 22,500 new vulnerabilities were found and recorded. These rising stats show the continuous evolution of the threat landscape, forcing organizations to focus on not only malware prevention but also remediation.



"We’re excited to expand our Malwarebytes offering to include the full portfolio for VARs as well as MSPs,” comments Jane Silk, VP of Sales EMEA, Climb Channel Solutions. “Our partnership with Malwarebytes has grown in a short time and our teams enjoy working together to ensure we can offer the best solutions to our customers.”



To find out more about the Malwarebytes offering, get in touch on +44 1364 533 200 or info@climbcs.co.uk and have a look at our website on: https://www.climbcs.co.uk/vendors/malwarebytes/



-END-



About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions



Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLIMB).





For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Selina Wilson

EMEA Marketing Manager

info@ClimbCS.co.uk



About Malwarebytes



Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, Malwarebytes’ award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions and its world-class team of threat researchers protect millions of individuals and thousands of businesses across the globe. The effectiveness and ease-of-use of Malwarebytes solutions are consistently recognized by independent third parties including MITRE Engenuity, MRG Effitas, AVLAB, AV-TEST (consumer and business), Gartner Peer Insights, G2 Crowd and CNET. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.