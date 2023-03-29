March 29, 2023 - TBD Media Group is proud to announce its Innovation and Disruption Leaders Campaign, a ground-breaking initiative aimed at recognizing and celebrating the industry's most innovative and disruptive leaders. The campaign will highlight individuals who are reshaping the business world through their unique perspectives, strategies, and approaches.



The Innovation and Disruption Leaders Campaign showcases trailblazing leaders across diverse industries who share a common vision of dismantling barriers, pushing beyond conventional limits, and propelling progress through innovation. These extraordinary leaders refuse to settle for the ordinary; they are fueled by an unwavering zeal to usher in a new and improved era for their customers, employees, and stakeholders. Their fervour for innovation knows no bounds, and their relentless pursuit of excellence continues to inspire and shape the landscape of their respective industries.



"Our goal with this campaign is to shine a spotlight on those individuals who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible," said TBD Media Group CEO, Paolo Zanini.



"We believe that by sharing their stories, we can inspire others to think creatively, take risks, and pursue their own innovative ideas."



The Innovation and Disruption Leaders Campaign will showcase a series of in-depth interviews and profiles featuring these business leaders. The campaign offers a behind-the-scenes look at their experiences, challenges, and triumphs, providing the audience with an authentic glimpse into their business plans and propositions. Additionally, the I&D campaign will explore the impact these leaders are having on their industries and their visionary plans for the future.



The Innovation and Disruption Leaders Campaign will be featured and broadcast on TBD Media Group's website, social media channels, and digital publications.



Companies featured in this launch:

Build A Bear: Experiential retailer evolves into digitally driven company but doesn’t lose its “heart.”

Danieli: Inspiring metals industry to build a sustainable future with innovations

Duni: is navigating a new path to mitigate climate change with its innovative solutions.

DWF Group PLC: A company delivering more than just legal advice.

AGFA: Provides “life in flow” and efficiency to healthcare providers around the globe.





For more information on the Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign, click here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/innovation-disruption



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/





