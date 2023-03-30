- New Research backed by DSIT unveiled to improve diversity in tech

- 61 percent of ethnic minorities experience discrimination in tech sector

- Improved pathways still needed to help ethnic minorities move into tech to help create a more diverse and inclusive industry



A ground-breaking research-driven business toolkit, which seeks to increase opportunities for a more diverse workforce within the tech sector, has been unveiled by Colorintech at an exclusive event in London today (30th March, 2023).



The toolkit, commissioned by the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT), was produced after months of research by Colorintech, the non-profit organisation that supports diversity and inclusion in the tech UK industry as well as a more transparent and inclusive tech economy.



Improving diversity and inclusion



Special guest at the event, held at venture capital firm Atomico, was the Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy, MP Paul Scully, who is also Minister for London.



Tech Minister Paul Scully said: “It’s my mission to ensure the exciting careers on offer in our thriving tech industry are available to everyone, no matter their background.



“I strongly encourage tech businesses to use this toolkit to help them attract and retain a diverse range of tech talent which will generate innovation and benefits for all.”



Better pathways



Colorintech co-founder Ashleigh Ainsley said: “This is a truly groundbreaking moment where we’re able to present the first research of its kind, commissioned by the DSIT, that looks into how to enable better pathways for ethnic minorities in tech.”



The research project, which surveyed and interviewed hundreds of mid-senior tech professionals on their views about discrimination, working conditions and scales of pay, calls upon employers to implement a number of changes which would benefit minority ethnic workers.



The changes include providing greater pay transparency through salary banding; tackling racial prejudice and poor behaviour in the workplace; encouraging supportive relationships with line managers.



Findings



Findings from Colorintech’s survey show that 79 percent of minority ethnic workers surveyed believe they had been offered a lower salary than they had expected; that 61 per cent of ethnic minority workers had been subjected to discrimination in the last 24 months and that 60 percent of Black professionals had experienced barriers to entering the industry in the last year. Furthermore, over half (58 per cent) had experienced micro-aggression in the workplace during the last 24 months.



Ashleigh concludes: “Creating a more diverse and inclusive tech workforce starts with recognising and addressing the barriers that prevent ethnic minorities from entering and thriving in the industry. Importantly, we need to equip corporations to do so with actionable recommendations. It’s not just about ticking boxes for diversity - it’s about unlocking the untapped potential and talent that exists in every town and city.”



The toolkit research is part of Colorintech's broader mission to create a more diverse and inclusive tech industry. Since 2018, Colorintech has been working to address the lack of diversity in tech by providing training, mentorship, and networking opportunities for underrepresented groups in the industry.



Ends/.



Notes to editors:



Report and further findings are attached.

