Lewes, 4/4/23] - FreshWipes, the UK-based manufacturer of biodegradable adult body wipes, is proud to announce that its Coconut Body Wipes have won a Gold Award in The Beauty Bible Awards. The Beauty Bible Awards are judged by real consumers who test and rate beauty and skincare products based on their effectiveness, usability, and appeal.

The consumers praised FreshWipes' Coconut Body Wipes for their strength, size (30x20cm!) beautiful coconut scent, antibacterial properties (containing Chlorhexidine), and effectiveness in getting rid of body odour. The wipes are specifically designed for adults who struggle to shower due to health, social, or time-saving reasons. FreshWipes' consumers include the elderly, disabled, HGV drivers, sports lovers, and people recovering from surgery who can’t shower.

"With all the negative press surrounding wet wipes at the moment, we are absolutely delighted to have won this prestigious Gold award for our biodegradable body wipes from the Beauty Bible and want to thank all of the consumers who love our products and have recommended us," said Liz Barnes, Founder of FreshWipes.

In addition to their effectiveness, FreshWipes' Coconut Body Wipes are also environmentally friendly. They are made from viscose plant fibres and are 100% biodegradable, making them a great alternative to traditional wet wipes, which can harm the environment.

The award-winning Coconut Body Wipes are now available to purchase online at www.freshwipes.co.uk, as well as Amazon, QVC, www.superdrug.com and www.mountainwarehouse.co.uk

