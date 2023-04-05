Latest data from AMS Verified reflects the need for organisations to fill key roles quickly amidst a tight talent market and despite a slowing economy.







AMS, the global talent solutions business has unveiled the latest data on search trends seen on its talent technology analysis platform, AMS Verified.







AMS Verified allows members to search for and receive deep product analysis of over 160 of the world’s leading talent technology solutions. Anonymised data from these searches has demonstrated the topics most on the minds of over 150 talent acquisition professionals.







Launched just six months ago, AMS Verified’s most recent data analysis shows:







- 72% of members searched for technology to reduce the time to hire

- 66% of members selected the objective to increase the quality of hire

- 50% of members selected the objective to increase candidate satisfaction





These search trends support the recent data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which revealed that more than a million open vacancies remain unfilled in the UK. In a tight labour market competition for skills remains intense reflecting talent professionals’ requirements to get the right skills into their organisations quickly.







Reflecting on the data, Jonathan Kestenbaum, Managing Director, Technology Strategy & Partners, AMS said: “HR technology trends are changing quickly. You only need to look at the recent noise around ChatGPT to see that organisations are open, now more than ever, to new and innovative ways of finding the right hires to enable their business success.







“The data we’ve seen go through AMS Verified over the past 6 months has been a bellwether for the trends we’re seeing elsewhere in the talent world. To reflect this, next month members will be able to conduct searches by business problem. Providing them with the ability to source the products which most match their requirement and enabling their business objectives.”







To arrange a demonstration of AMS Verified, contact: samantha.chacon@weareams.com











About AMS:







We are a talent solutions business







Working with clients across the globe, we have learnt what it takes to build a high performing employer. It starts with talent; sourcing, selecting and keeping the right people in the right jobs.







To do this well, you need unmatched expertise in digital innovation, and a deep understanding of the complex needs of the talent you are seeking to engage – whether that talent is external to your business or already inside it.



Taking a holistic approach to the HR value chain and to attracting and retaining a world class workforce enables business success.







10,000+ experts, across 120+ countries, speaking more than 50 languages, delivering projects for the world’s most admired companies.







We are AMS. This is what we do. Talent is our world.











Media Contact:



Vickie Collinge



Vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 705