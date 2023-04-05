GRAND NATIONAL 2023 SPEED COMPARISON - HUMAN VS. RACEHORSE VS. MACHINE

Usain Bolt vs. Corach Rambler vs. Bugatti Chiron



- Grand National 2023 favourite Corach Rambler’s average speed is 4 mph slower than 2022 winner Noble Yeats



- If Usain Bolt were a racehorse, he would be the 9th fastest-ever Grand National winner, placing him above Grittar & Silver Birch



- The fastest-ever recorded sports car (The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+) is 9 times faster than the fastest-recorded Grand National Horse (Mr Frisk)



- 2022 Grand National winner and 2023 favourite ‘Noble Yeats’ is 1.5 times faster than top Liverpool footballer Mo Salah



05.04.2023, London, Grandnational.org.uk take a look at the Grand National’s fastest-winning race horses. Find out how the 2023 Grand National favourites compare against some of the world’s most famous and speediest athletes and vehicles. When it comes to human vs racehorse vs machine, who is fastest?



Mr Frisk, who beat the competition in 1990, holds the record for the fastest Grand National win, running in a time of 8 minutes and 47.8 seconds. Looking forward to this year’s favourites and Noble Yeats, who comes in at the 4th ever top speed for a Grand National racehorse, won the 2022 Grand National at 9m 03.1s and 31.3 mph. A whole 3 mph faster than this year's current favourite, Corach Rambler, who’s average speed reaches 27 mph.



Hailed as the fastest human on earth, Usain Bolt’s score shows he’s faster than the Grand National 2023 favourite, Corach Rambler, by a whole 1 mph. While Usain Bolt is a sprinter and not a distance runner, if he was a racehorse he would finish 9th in the overall table of fastest ever Grand National winners (using his average speed per mile). That places him just above racehorses Grittar and Silver Birch.



Speed is the name of the game for Liverpool forward Mo Salah. However, even as one of the world’s best football players, Salah’s speed chalks up 1.5 times slower than the 2022 Grand National winner, and 2023 favourite, Noble Yeats.



Scoring that top position in humans vs racehorses vs machines is the rapid Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, which has a top speed of 304 mph. Mr Frisk would need to be nine times faster than his best-ever recorded speed in order to match The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.



In terms of prize money, Grand National winners earn up to 9 times more than Olympic medal winners. This year, the winner’s prize pot for the Grand National horse is a whopping £561,000, compared to only £63,870 for Olympic athletes. If only the winning Grand National horses could earn as much as athletes on endorsements & sponsorship deals.



Find out more about the Grand National racehorse speed index and this year’s event at: https://www.grandnational.org.uk/news/human-vs-racehorse-vs-...



Media Contact:

Isabelle Hannah

On behalf of Grandnational.org.uk

02070336933

isabelle.hannah@tugagency.com