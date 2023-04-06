April 2023, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has appointed Jack Foss in the role of account manager for Converged Technology with an emphasis on IP Security.



Jack joins Mayflex from Eagle Eye Networks where he was the southern area sales manager, prior to that he has worked in various sales and business development roles in technology companies.



Adam Herring, Director of Sales for Security at Mayflex commented, “We are delighted to welcome Jack to the team, he has real drive and ambition as well as good security knowledge and experience, so we believe that he will the perfect fit for looking after our customers in London & the East Home Counties.”



Adam continued “With Jacks’ background in cloud-based technology he is well placed to advise and support our customers on Avigilon Alta (formerly AVA and Openpath). He will also be driving the sales and working closely with our security vendors including Avigilon Unity, Axis, Hikvision, Milestone, Mobotix, Paxton, Pelco, Suprema and Wavestore to name but a few.”



Jack commented, “I’m excited to join Mayflex and have access to such a choice of quality brands and support services. I’m very much looking forward to getting to know my fellow associates and then getting out to meet the customers in my area.”



Adam concluded “In the first few weeks Jack will undergo a comprehensive induction to bring him up to speed on everything that is Mayflex and particularly around our security business. For anyone needing to contact Jack, he will be available at jack.foss@mayflex.com or mob 07785 510104.”



For further details on the full range of security products distributed by visit the Mayflex website.