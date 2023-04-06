LONDON (6 April 2023) — The May issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this month takes a fresh look at the classic destinations of Italy, a country that offers enough for a lifetime of discoveries. From a coastal road trip through Calabria to street art tours in Turin and dining in the shadow of Mount Etna, we look at 21 experiences that cast the peninsula in a different light.



This issue also comes with a free Ecuador guide. Inside, we discover the country’s striking wildlife and landscapes, try the dishes leading its culinary renaissance and meet its creative, resilient communities.



From April, you can find all these features, plus pieces from Food by National Geographic Traveller and original digital content, online at nationalgeographic.com/travel.





ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Madagascar: The communities and eco-lodges preserving the island’s rich, endangered habitats. Scotland: Canoe down the River Spey, the water of life for Caledonia’s malt whisky.

Germany: Creativity, community and craftsmanship in the magical Black Forest.

Kyoto: Turn up the volume in Japan’s cultural heart, where live music fills cafes, bars and historic houses.

Cape Town: South Africa’s ‘Mother City’ is finding a new groove with edgy bars and exciting hotels.

Punkaharju: Spend a weekend in the Finnish Lakeland.

Napa Valley: Discover local produce and craft beers in the US’s most famous wine region.

Mexico City: The Mexican capital’s hotel scene is booming in buzzing neighbourhoods.



Smart Traveller: Sydney’s festival of light and music returns; inside Northumberland’s new museum: the flavours of Taiwan’s cuisine; Liverpool’s musical highlights; where to stay in Bath; a family getaway to Porthleven; art and architecture in Christchurch; Whitley Bay’s coastal charm; the literary festivals to mark on your calendar; and the best paddleboarding kit.



Notes from an Author: Barbara J Zitwer on the female divers of Korea’s Jeju Province.

Meet the Adventurer: Amar Latif on travelling as a blind person.



Travel Talk: Ask the Experts suggests places for a two-week, first-time trip to Pakistan; where to travel with autistic children; car-free campsites in Wales; and the best travel insure for longer trips. Meanwhile, The Info celebrates the renaissance of night trains across Europe, and Hot Topic asks what’s being done to improve air travel for disabled passengers. Finally, the report looks at whether hotels can really be sustainable, while photographer Dikpal Thapa tells us how he captured Nepal’s wild honey hunters.



