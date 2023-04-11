Lee Corless, EVP, Head of Global Expansion, People & Culture for Rangam joins the BASE National Executive Committee (NEC) to ensure the voice of the employer and businesses continue to be heard as equal partners within the supported employment model



Eastleigh, Hampshire, 11th April, 2023 – Rangam and BASE have embarked upon a partnership to collaborate at an operational and strategic level. The aim of the partnership is to drive greater inclusion within the workplace of neurodiverse, disabled, and disadvantaged job seekers.



Rangam, who provides autism, neurodiversity, and disability hiring solutions, has extensive expertise in working with employers to create accessible career opportunities whereas BASE and its members have a proven track record of supporting job seekers who are considered furthest from the labour market into sustainable real jobs. Within the Supported Employment model, which BASE members utilize, employers are valued as equal partners, meaning that at an operational level, Rangam will match locally supported employment providers with employers who are keen to create accessible opportunities.



“Embedding the Supported Employment model into business, drives genuine culture change, which is why we’re also delighted to announce that Lee Corless, EVP, Head of Global Expansion, People & Culture for Rangam, has joined the BASE National Executive Committee (NEC). Lee will be volunteering his time to BASE on the NEC to lead on National Employer Partnerships, ensuring that the voice of the employer and business is heard,” remarked Laura Davis, CEO of BASE.



"This is a great opportunity, and I am excited and confident that this partnership will drive greater inclusion within the workplace and reduce the disability employment gap. With common goals, Rangam and BASE will strive to work with employers to establish inclusive recruitment which meets the needs of businesses and provides autistic, disabled and neurodivergent job seekers with sustainable employment across the UK,” said Corless.



About BASE

British Association for Supported Employment is a UK-based national trade association representing hundreds of agencies involved in securing employment for people with disabilities. The association aims to raise awareness of supported employment, represent the sector on a collective basis, inform members, and encourage best practices.



For more information about British Association for Supported Employment, visit https://www.base-uk.org/home



About Rangam

Rangam is a minority-, woman-, and disability-owned workforce solutions company with a mission to "Accelerate Meaningful Employment for Everyone," including autistic and neurodivergent talent, people with disabilities, service veterans, women in STEM, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and other diverse groups. The organisation delivers innovative workforce solutions by designing an integrated and inclusive recruiting methodology. Rangam specializes in attracting and retaining talent globally for IT, Engineering, Scientific, Clinical, Healthcare, Administrative, Finance, and Business Professionals categories.



For more information about Rangam, please visit our website at www.rangam.com.



