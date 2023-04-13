TBD Media Group is excited to announce the launch of its 50 Leaders of Change campaign, a series of in-depth interviews and video documentaries featuring some of the most inspiring and innovative business leaders from around the world.



The 50 Leaders of Change campaign aims to showcase the individuals who are at the forefront of driving change in their respective industries and communities. Through insightful interviews and documentaries, viewers can gain valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing businesses today and learn from the strategies and experiences of some of the most successful and inspiring leaders.



"We believe that leadership is critical to shaping the world and making a positive impact on society. Through our '50 Leaders of Change' campaign, we aim to inspire and inform business leaders around the world, and highlight the incredible work being done by these individuals", said Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group.



The campaign features a diverse range of leaders, including executives, board members, and entrepreneurs from a variety of industries, such as finance, technology, healthcare, and more. Some of the featured leaders include:



Tink: Europe's leading open banking platform

Uteco: Offering innovative, flexible, robust, and sustainable solutions for the flexible

packaging industry

AlphaSights: Unlocking human knowledge and powering success





The 50 Leaders of Change campaign is part of TBD Media Group's ongoing commitment to producing high-quality content that informs and inspires. The company has established itself as a trusted source of news, information, and entertainment for audiences around the world, and this campaign is no exception.



To watch the interviews and documentaries and learn more about the 50 Leaders of Change campaign, visit TBD Media Group's website or follow them on social media.



For more information about the 50 Leaders of Change campaign, click here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/50-global-leaders



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/







Media Contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com



Content Writer: Jocelyn Li