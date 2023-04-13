London, UK, April 11th - Alyve Wellness , the UK's most trusted personalised vitamin brand, announces its mission to help individuals improve their mental and physical well-being with personalised nutritional solutions. Founded by Sam Price, who overcame a late-life ADD diagnosis, built the brand on the belief that everyone deserves to feel their best, all the time. In its latest initiative, Alyve is launching a workplace wellness program to help employers support their employees' health, manage stress, and optimise performance, amidst the rising trend of remote work and pilot four-day workweek schemes.



Sam's journey began when he was diagnosed with ADD, which greatly impacted his mental well-being and daily life. After being recommended a prescription which didn’t agree with him, he embarked on a relentless quest to find an alternative solution. Through extensive research, trial, and error, Sam discovered a unique combination of nutrients that significantly improved his own well-being.



Inspired by his own experience and determination to help others, Sam founded Alyve with his co-founder and father Justin, founder of Regenerus Labs – one of the UK’s leading diagnostics laboratories. Joint alongside a dedicated team of leading doctors, nutritionists, and developers. The company quickly gained momentum with a series of successful funding rounds and a growing customer base. Clients have praised Alyve for its life-changing impact on their mental and physical health. The brand has also been endorsed by numerous experts.



Despite the initial success, Sam's unwavering commitment to Alyve's growth and survival took a toll on his mental health. Working seven days a week, 15 hours a day, without proper self-care, exercise, and socialisation spiralled into crippling anxiety, a near-SSRI mood state, and the end of his long-term relationship. This period of personal struggle served as a powerful reminder of the importance of balance and self-care, shaping Alyve’s core values moving forward.



Building on these insights and supported by data that shows 83% of employees suffer from workplace stress, with 25% citing work as their number one stressor, Alyve is now launching a comprehensive workplace wellness program for employers. This initiative is designed to support employees in maintaining a healthy work-life balance, managing stress, and optimising performance. According to the World Health Organization, optimal nourishment can raise national productivity levels by 20%. Furthermore, 68% of employees reported improved wellness after participating in a corporate wellness program.



As Mental Health Awareness Month approaches, Alyve Wellness invites you to explore Sam's inspiring story of resilience and dedication to improving the lives of others through personalised nutrition. For further information, including Sam's full story and PR assets, please contact sam@alyvewellness.com



About Alyve Wellness:

Alyve Wellness is a challenger personalised vitamin brand empowering individuals to improve their mental and physical well-being through affordable all-in-one personalised nutritional solutions. Driven by Sam, who triumphed over his own mental health struggles, and a team of experts, the company offers unique, scientifically-backed products designed to address each person's unique needs. To learn more, visit www.alyvewellness.com/our-story.



Media Contact:

Sam Price

Founder & CEO @ Alyve Wellness

sam@alyvewellness.com

07908 537958