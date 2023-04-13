Trinity Business School Appoints New Dean, Professor Laurent Muzellec



Professor Laurent Muzellec has been elected as the new Dean of Trinity Business School. He takes over from Professor Andrew Burke, who has led the Business School since 2015completing the maximum of 2 consecutive terms as Dean.



Laurent Muzellec steps into the role after many years at the Business School having made a significant contribution to the development of the school, setting up the Centre for Digital Business and Analytics, and establishing the Masters in Digital Marketing Strategy.



Prior to joining Trinity, Muzellec worked at UCD Smurfit and the ESSCA School of Management. He also brings a portfolio of international work experience accumulated over years working at the French Embassy Trade Office in New York and as a product manager of an Internet Mapping application in Paris. His research on digital business models, social media and brand management and have been featured in many international leading publications. Recently, he co-authored “Digital Business Models: The New Value Creation and Capture Mechanisms of the 21st Century.”



In his new role, Muzellec will build upon Professor Burke’s time as Dean, where the School grew rapidly by close to 3 times its original size. During this time the School saw the development of a new €80M state-of-the-art, eco-friendly building, the obtainment of Triple Accreditation, and the expansion of Trinity’s educational offering. Trinity Business School rapidly improved performance across all major rankings, surging 24 places in the FT’s European Business School Ranking in 2021. The School also ranked 4th in the World for gender equality by The Economist and secured Athena SWAN Accreditation.



Muzellec will continue to implement the School’s strategy ‘Transforming Business for Good’, with a particular focus on social inclusion and enhancing student experience through more flexible and innovative methods of learning and a modern curriculum.



Laurent Muzellec says,



“It is with great enthusiasm that I take on these new responsibilities. The School’s commitment to the mission of ‘Transforming Business for Good’ will raise the bar in the business education community towards making bigger, bolder commitments towards tackling climate change.

Our reputation, brand and distinctiveness as a university-based Business School provides us with a great advantage. Our tradition of providing a research-led and modern education, that engages with business and society, provides a solid foundation to continue our ambitious development in Ireland and internationally.”



