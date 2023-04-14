April 2023, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, is now distributing Avigilon Alta, formerly branded as Openpath, as part of their cloud-based security offering.



Avigilon Alta is owned by the Motorola Solutions Company alongside the recently rebranded Avigilon Unity and Pelco which are also brands available to buy from Mayflex.



Avigilon Alta (formerly Openpath) provides reliable mobile access control with smart video and intercom capabilities, cloud-based software and an open ecosystem providing a fast, flexible and future proof solution.



Adam Herring, Security Director at Mayflex commented ‘Avigilon Alta provides an agile mobile access control solution with remote management capabilities which enhances safety at every level. Access is fast with the sub-second unlocks using the patented triple unlock technology which works even through Internet and service outages.’



Adam continued ‘Being cloud based enables the management of the entire database from any web browser, on any device, wherever you are, making it a truly flexible solution. With Avigilon Alta, access can be granted by a touchless wave, with mobile ID badges and even automatic entry detection. With remove access features, authorised users can remotely unlock any door or send digital guest passes as and when required. With Avigilon Alta, users can be confident in a completely secure solution for their access control requirements.’



Adam concluded ‘Our sales and technical teams have undergone intensive training on the Avigilon Alta solution, to guide our customers in choosing the right solutions for their requirements. Customers will soon be able to see the Avigilon Alta access control system in action in the Mayflex MTECH demonstration suite at our HQ in Birmingham alongside the Avigilon Alta security solution (formerly Ava).’



For more details on the range, products and features visit the Mayflex website where you can stay up to date with all the latest information about Avigilon Alta and the other brands we offer. To discuss our cloud solutions please contact your Mayflex account manager or contact our security sales team on 0121 326 2228 or email securitysales@mayflex.com.