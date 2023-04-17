Ashburton, Devon (17th April 2023) – Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced the expansion of their partnership with Sumo Logic. This partnership provides resellers access to the best-in-class cloud monitoring, log analytics, cloud SIEM tools, and real-time reliability insights for web and SaaS-based modern apps.



Having demonstrated exponential growth in North America, this partnership will now extend to the EMEA market where we will look to expand the growth.



“At Sumo Logic, we know that our best-in-class SaaS analytics platform provides only one piece of the digital experience and security solution that customers require. It’s the collaboration with our partners — with their intimate customer knowledge and a host of specialized services — that ensures customer success,” explained Timm Hoyt, SVP of Global Partners and Alliances at Sumo Logic.



He continued, “Deep cybersecurity, cloud and data expertise, strong market presence, and specialist partner ecosystem make Climb an ideal value-added distributor and there’s never been a better time to get started.”



Sumo Logic delivers tools to build, run and secure modern applications. Its partner programme is a great asset for Climb partners, showcasing the project-led sales cycle and the benefits of the Sumo Logic solution.



"We’re excited to extend our partnership with Sumo Logic across the globe to provide resellers and their end users with network monitoring and cloud solutions. We’ve already seen great success with our partnership in the US and are looking forward to growing Sumo Logic’s footprint together globally,” comments Gerard Brophy, CRO, Climb Channel Solutions.



To find out more about the Sumo Logic offering, get in touch on +44 1364 533 200 or info@climbcs.co.uk and have a look at our website on: https://www.climbcs.co.uk/vendors/sumo-logic/



-END-



About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions



Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLIMB).





For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Selina Wilson

EMEA Marketing Manager

info@ClimbCS.co.uk