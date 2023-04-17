Strong partnerships with cybersecurity leaders including CrowdStrike and Splunk contribute to company momentum



SEATTLE – April 17, 2023 – ExtraHop, a leader in cloud-native network detection and response (NDR), today announced it has been recognized by Gartner in the Overall Enterprise Network Equipment Market, Worldwide, 4Q22, ranking second in NDR market share.



ExtraHop is one of 11 vendors named in the Overall Enterprise Network Equipment Market report. Demonstrating consistent growth throughout 2022, the company experienced a 34.5% growth in revenue year-over-year. This comes on the heels of the news that ExtraHop was named as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Network Detection and Response for the third time.



“Over the last year, ExtraHop experienced significant growth and maturation in the cybersecurity market,” said Patrick Dennis, CEO, ExtraHop. “Our mission is to protect and propagate trust, and ExtraHop provides customers with a single source of truth that can help them do just that. Our continued momentum is a testament to the incontestable power of the network, proving the ExtraHop platform is resonating with organizations dedicated to improving their cybersecurity posture.”



As enterprises find themselves increasingly under attack, they are turning to NDR solutions for greater visibility into their IT environments. With ExtraHop, customers can see where adversaries are hiding and how they’re moving laterally throughout the network as they prepare to access and exfiltrate data. When paired with endpoint and log solutions, organizations gain greater insights to establish their cyber risk so they can see more, know more, and stop more cyberattacks.



In 2022, ExtraHop expanded its partner ecosystem with 15+ new integrations to drive greater adoption of Reveal(x), the ExtraHop NDR platform, and help customers streamline their security tool stacks. Benefitting from 230+ robust integrations with leading vendors like CrowdStrike, AWS, and Splunk, customers can maximize their existing security investments and accelerate detection and response efforts.



“The ExtraHop integration and partner ecosystem is critical to our success,” said Chris Scanlan, President and Chief Commercial Officer, ExtraHop. “We are dedicated to creating meaningful and strategic relationships with customers and partners around the globe, and look forward to continuing to provide them with an NDR solution that offers unmatched value.”



To learn more about how ExtraHop is helping enterprises stop cyberattacks before it’s too late, visit www.extrahop.com.



