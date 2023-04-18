April 2023, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions has announced its intention to extend its already extensive stock of ultra-lightweight (ULW) cables to include the game changing 96 fibre design from HFCL. This is being launched today at the Connected North event in Manchester together with a full suite of FTTx Fibre Distribution Points, Point of Entry boxes, Customer Access Points, PIA approved cables and accessories.



The first stock is in production now and the order book is open for deliveries from June onwards. Commenting on the launch Lauren Holroyd, Director of Sales FTTx at Mayflex said ‘We are really excited to be part of the launch of this ground-breaking cable which offers Alt-nets many benefits when compared to the lower fibre counts available in the market. The cable design packs 96 fibres in a 24 fibre per micromodule construction, is PIA approved, and meets tier 1 operators requirements including low fibre strain.’



Lauren continued ‘The benefits are numerous but include lower install cost versus multiple 48 or 36f, reduced pole congestion and PIA payments and even contributes to reducing carbon through lower production and movement impact.’



Rob Gilbert, HFCL Country Manager UK and Ireland, commented ‘We are delighted to have Mayflex on board as a launch partner for this brand-new cable. It has taken months of intensive R&D to create this Innovative product followed by rigorous internal and external testing to gain PIA approval and to demonstrate its achievement of the most rigorous requirements of tier 1 operators. We are confident that the multiple benefits of the design will quickly lead to this being the ULW cable of choice across the market.’



Lauren concluded, ‘We are ready to take enquiries, and book orders for supply from late Q2 onwards, and to hold stock and prices against committed call off orders for extended periods and look forward to discussing with our customer base over the coming weeks.’



For further details Excel FTTx range please the Excel visit or contact the Mayflex FTTx team on 0121 326 7557 or email fttx@mayflex.com.