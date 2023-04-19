EMBARGO|Not for publication before 1 AM on 21st April 2023



Leading natural pet supplement manufacturer Lintbells has been honoured with the first ever King’s Award for Enterprise for its work in international trade.







It is the third time the company has received such a prestigious royal accolade, having previously earned The Queen’s Award for Enterprise Innovation in 2016 and The Queen’s Award for Enterprise Innovation: International Trade in 2018.







The new King’s Award for Enterprise reflects the continued growth of Lintbells and expansion in international markets and significant launch into the US.







Following the risks from Brexit and Covid, Lintbells made strategic goals to diversify their international markets, most notably increasing their success in the US Market. Part of this expansion included launching products and acquiring a Lintbells USA HQ, as well as recruiting talent to the company. Lintbells also continued its expansion across international markets with the introduction of skin, digestive and calming ranges, alongside its core joint supplement.







Established in the UK and based in Weston, Hertfordshire, in 2006, Lintbells has seen rapid continued growth as part of their international expansion; quintupling their business outside of the UK over the past 5 years (2018-2022).



Lintbells now exports high-quality products for pets in more than 20 countries worldwide.











Fiona Hope, Lintbells CEO, said: “The whole team at Lintbells is delighted that our international growth has been recognised by such a prestigious award.







We are very proud of the difference that our scientific supplements make to the quality of life of companion animals and have worked hard to extend our global reach.







To receive the first Enterprise Award from His Majesty King Charles III, makes this is a very special moment in Lintbells’ history.”







Lintbells has always had one driving mission; to help pets across the world live their most active life, for life. The ethos of this mission is prevalent in all aspects of how the company approaches the business – from working with sustainable farms off the coast of New Zealand to source the very best ingredients - to its charitable work and partnerships that support pets across the UK and the US.







For more information about Lintbells please visit www.lintbells.com or call 01462 790886.



Press Office: Emma-li Toh|emma-li.toh@lintbells.com|07715632041



Note:



The King’s Awards for Enterprise was previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, and the new name reflects His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses.







The Award programme, now in its 57th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country and is internationally recognised. The 2023 Awardees will be announced on Friday 21 April this year, marking Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, and on 6 May from 2024, the anniversary of The King’s coronation.







https://www.gov.uk/government/news/king-charles-iii-continue...







-ENDS–



About Lintbells



For Lintbells, every product starts with pets at the heart. Based in Weston in Hertfordshire, Lintbells researches, formulates and manufactures high-quality, innovative natural supplements that aim to improve the lives of dogs, cats and horses. It’s a commitment the company takes very seriously and has resulted in products that support skin and coat condition, digestive health, behaviour and joint care.



Established in 2006 by John Howie and John Davies, Lintbells has a strong focus on scientific validation of its products, working with experts such as the Royal Veterinary College and New Zealand’s Marlborough Research Centre. But it does not stop with the science because helping pets is at the core of the business.



At all levels of the Lintbells’ organisation there is a realisation that collectively, everyone has a responsibility to help keep pets healthy and happy by providing effective, high-quality pet supplements at affordable prices.



And it seems those efforts are increasingly appreciated by pets and their people. As the UK’s no.1 veterinary joint supplement brand* YuMOVE is already supporting more than 2 million dogs a year.**



This latest award joins a host of accolades achieved by Lintbells in recent years: The Sunday Times Fast Track 100 2016 and 2017, The Sunday Times Fast Track Ones to Watch 2015, The Sunday Times list of the top 100 Best Small Companies to Work for, Pets at Home - ‘Best Multi-Channel Supplier’, Pets at Home – ‘Best VIP supplier award’ and 'Market Mover' category at Growth Accelerator's The Brave & The Bold awards 2014.







*Kynetec VetTrak February 2022. Sales of YuMOVE branded products through veterinary wholesalers.



** YuMOVE brand tracking study 2022.