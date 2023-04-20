This acquisition with Be Clever With Your Cash will offer people easier access to an even bigger range and depth of content.

Smart Money People, the UK’s dedicated financial services review site, has invested in award-winning money blog, Be Clever With Your Cash. The move is designed to help even more people make better financial decisions.



Since its launch in 2014, Smart Money People has received over 1.2m reviews on products and services from financial companies including banks, building societies, insurers, and credit providers.



Having recently rebranded to a fresher and more vibrant look and feel, Smart Money People has ambitious plans to grow in 2023 and beyond, aiming to collect even more reviews, and therefore provide more insights about financial products and services.



This acquisition with Be Clever With Your Cash will offer people easier access to an even bigger range and depth of content. This means a greater variety of videos, podcasts, articles and blog posts on all things finance.



It will also enable Smart Money People to react more quickly to news and financial products and services as they are launched, keeping consumers in the know at all times. The combined businesses will help more than 5 million people this year to make more informed decisions with their money.



What is Be Clever With Your Cash?



Be Clever With Your Cash is an award-winning money blog that shares best buys, current deals, and other tips about saving and spending. It’s also home to the hugely-popular Cash Chats podcast and Andy’s Clever Cash YouTube channel. Between them, they have been viewed or listened to more than 20 million times.



Be Clever With Your Cash was founded by personal finance blogger and journalist, Andy Webb. Those familiar with the name might have seen his appearances on Channel 5’s Shop Smart Save Money and BBC One’s Rip Off Britain. He also has regular columns in The Metro and Reader’s Digest.



Speaking about the natural fit between the two brands, Smart Money People CEO, Jacqueline Dewey said: “We’re two very like-minded businesses with a passion for all things financial services.



“Whether you’re a financial novice or consider yourself a money expert, making financial choices isn’t always easy. The collective wisdom of our own Smart Money People community and the team at Be Clever With Your Cash will help everyone make more informed decisions about what they’re buying, from credit cards to insurance to loans and beyond.



“By sharing our insights and data with Be Clever With Your Cash, we’ll be able to provide people with even better support. That’s whether you’re just starting to do your research, narrowing down a shortlist of providers, or have had recent experience of a product or service - we want to be part of your financial journey.”



Andy Webb, founder of Be Clever With Your Cash, added: “We’re united in our aim to help people make better choices about how they spend and save their money. Vitally, we’re both committed to unbiased and independent analysis and reviews.



“I’m looking forward to joining the Smart Money People team. By coming together, I can expand Be Clever with Your Cash, and begin to build a team. It’s going to mean I can offer people more news, reviews, analysis and deals that will help them make the most of their money, which has never been more important.”





Both companies are on a mission to improve financial services standards for everyone. The investment in Be Clever With Your Cash enables Smart Money People to collect more reviews, creating deeper insights about financial products and services. Ultimately, this will help more people make better decisions with their money, both now and in the future.



About Smart Money People



Smart Money People is the UK’s dedicated financial services review website. The site and platform helps people and financial brands to create better outcomes. Smart Money People shares the collective wisdom and experiences of customers to provide insights and ideas that will help shape the future of finance.



Launched in 2014, Smart Money People has collected over 1.2m reviews on products and services from financial companies including banks, building societies, insurers and credit providers. These insights, comments, and experiences not only inform more people but also help financial services companies provide a better service to their customers.



Smart Money People also runs the British Bank Awards, Insurance Choice Awards and Consumer Credit Awards.