Holt Energy Advisors ("HEA") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with VassPetro to provide legal services to HEA clients covering both UK and international jurisdictions. The agreement allows HEA clients to benefit from access to legal consultancy under its existing contractual arrangements for commercial, A&D advisory or other services or on its own.



The legal services offered include M&A/transaction advisory, upstream contracts, supply chain and policy and regulation. HEA's relationship with VassPetro builds on an existing agreement to provide a suite of six co-branded legal and commercial training courses covering a range of upstream E&P themes.



Chris Starling commented: "We are pleased to formalise the partnership with VassPetro to provide legal consultancy to HEA's clients after successfully working on a number of projects together over the last 6 months. When we set up HEA in 2018, we aimed to provide commercial consultancy and transaction advisory services in a flexible, client-orientated way and the relationship with VassPetro now allows our clients to access expert legal advice on its own or alongside commercial consultancy all under one contract in an integrated and cost-effective manner. We have greatly enjoyed working with Uisdean and look forward to developing our co-offering where it makes sense for both companies."



Uisdean Vass commented: "I have already been providing legal services to HEA clients on UK and international matters for some time and have greatly enjoyed the experience. I have worked on UKCS gas sales agreements, an important international royalty, and a broad-based jurisdictional screening exercise for new E&P country entry, among other things. It is great to work with a highly experienced and collegiate team!"



For further information contact:



Holt Energy Advisors Ltd

+44 (0)203 916 0101

Email: media@holtenergyadvisors.com



About Holt Energy Advisors Ltd



Holt Energy Advisors ("HEA") is a commercial, legal and transaction advisory company to the energy sector.