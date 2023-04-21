ASICS Corporation (HQ: Kobe Japan, CEO: Yasuhito Hirota), a sporting company in Japan participates in “Vision 2045” led by TBD Media Group in support of the United Nations and published on The Economist. The documentary series aims to inspire businesses and people to take collective action to ensure a better future for all. ASICS was selected as a representative of the sportswear segment and emphasized the importance of reducing environmental footprint and protecting the earth for the future generations to take part in sports.



ASICS insists that society is facing huge environmental challenges that will affect participation in sports; risk to the athlete’s health from the heat, restrictions on people to play outside, shorter game time, limited audience for sports, and so on. It is crucial to protect a healthy planet for people to play on as ASICS stands for “Anima Sana In Corpore Sano”, a Sound Mind in a Sound Body and believes that "Exercise has a positive impact on mental wellbeing".



ASICS has set an ambitious goal of reducing 63% greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030 (2015 baseline) and using 100% renewable energy across business facilities. By 2050, the company is aiming to achieve net-zero. To achieve these goals, ASICS encourage suppliers to align with its targets, to maintain earth temperature rise within 1.5℃, and shift to renewable energy.



Main contents of the film include interviews with Yasuhito Hirota, President, CEO and COO, Representative Director on ASICS heritage, philosophy, vision and sustainability goals.





About ASICS Corporation:

A Japanese sporting goods company founded by Kihachiro Onitsuka in 1949 who had aspiration to contribute to nurturing youth and the development of society through sports. Learn more about ASICS’s CSR and sustainability activities at http://corp.asics.com/en/csr



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



Speakers in the film:

Yasuhito Hirota, President, CEO and COO, Representative Director

Kenichi Harano, Executive Officer, Institute of Sport Science

Minako Yoshikawa, Senior General Manager of Sustainability Division

Tomoko Koda, Managing Executive Officer





