In celebration of the forthcoming Coronation Day on May 6th, two dog-friendly Shropshire businesses have come together to help Tayto the King Charles Spaniel enjoy a visit fit for a king at an exquisite 16th century Hall in South Shropshire.



Marrington Escapes holiday house rentals and Different Dog, Shrewsbury’s freshly cooked dog food specialists, joined forces at the beautiful Marrington Hall in Chirbury where Tayto was giving the 16th century stately house a once-over prior to guests arriving for the weekend celebrations.



Tayto, who is a key member of the Product Development team at Different Dog, approved of the extensive grounds and gardens with swimming pool which provided a perfect backdrop for the elegantly refurbished Hall. As usual, Tayto enjoyed his lunch-time serving of Different Dog’s hand-cooked dog food in the baronial dining room and afterwards retired to the drawing room for a nap.



Chris Morris from Marrington Escapes said: “What a treat to host our very own King Charles at Marrington Hall. As a dog-friendly Estate, we know that luxury doesn’t have to mean you leave your furry friends behind when booking a getaway to Shropshire. Tayto certainly seemed to approve of the standard here at the Hall and we are looking forward to hosting families and friends who are booking the Hall for their own celebrations fit for royalty ahead.”



Becca Murphy, Product Technical Lead from Different Dog commented: “Tayto and I have thoroughly enjoyed our time here at Marrington. It is great to be working together with another dog-friendly Shropshire family business for the upcoming Coronation, and treating our very own King Charles as royalty.”



When not hosting ‘royal’ guests, the spectacular late 16th century Marrington Hall sleeps up to 14 with impressive space to entertain and celebrate. With its elegant drawing room, glamorous dining room and comfy lounges, this listed country house is part of a portfolio of luxuriously appointed properties available on the Marrington Estate, located in Chirbury, South Shropshire.



Marrington Escapes is part of the Morris & Company Group, a fifth-generation family business based in Shrewsbury, Shropshire. To find out how to hire Marrington Hall and to book your next holiday with Marrington Escapes, please visit https://marringtonescapes.com/



