SAN FRANCISCO – RSA CONFERENCE – April 25, 2023 – ExtraHop, a leader in cloud-native network
detection and response (NDR), today launched ExtraHop IDS, which integrates with the ExtraHop
Reveal(x) platform to offer a new, simplified approach to intrusion detection for deeper coverage and
full-spectrum investigation. As part of its release, ExtraHop also announced several product
enhancements, including Automated Retrospective Detection and a native integration with Palo Alto
Cortex XSOAR.
ExtraHop IDS: See more with expanded detection coverage
Despite being a regulatory requirement for some of the most critical industries including financial
services, healthcare, and retail, legacy intrusion detection systems (IDS) have historically fallen short.
ExtraHop IDS is a next-gen approach to intrusion detection, coupling Reveal(x)’s industry-leading NDR
capabilities with high-fidelity, curated detections for deeper CVE coverage, visibility into encrypted
traffic, advanced triage, and simplified cloud management. With ExtraHop IDS and Reveal(x), security
teams can now deploy and manage IDS sensors from the same platform as their NDR sensors for
streamlined detection and full-spectrum investigations.
"So many organizations rely on IDS, yet legacy products don't offer the detection, investigation, and
forensic capabilities that they need to appropriately contextualize and respond to threats," said Chris
Kissel, Research Vice President of Security Products, IDC. "As compliance regulations evolve and attack
surfaces rapidly expand, organizations require a solution that can keep up and offer deeper detection
coverage. ExtraHop is doing just that with ExtraHop IDS. Real-time visibility into encrypted traffic and
enhanced response capabilities with integration into Reveal(x) workflows offer security teams a
defense-in-depth approach that addresses threats today, tomorrow, and in the future."
Automated Retrospective Detection: Know if and when you were compromised
ExtraHop now offers Automated Retrospective Detection, which automatically searches through
historical network data to find evidence of previously unknown threats in past activity as soon as new
indicators of compromise (IOCs) are introduced. When [a never-before-seen malware or zero-day exploit
emerges|https://www.extrahop.com/company/blog/2023/why-it-s-so-hard-...], customers will be immediately alerted to detections of past attacks, minimizing dwell time and
overall impact, while also saving users manual research time.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Integration: Accelerate time to response
ExtraHop natively integrates with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR for simple and secure remediation.
To reduce complexity and streamline investigations, joint customers can create a Cortex incident as
soon as ExtraHop identifies malicious or non-compliant behavior on the network.
“While bad actors are constantly adjusting their tactics and techniques to bypass traditional security
solutions, the network has been proven to be the only single source of cybertruth - offering unparalleled
visibility and insights across hybrid environments,” said Jesse Rothstein, co-founder and CTO, ExtraHop.
“Our goal in 2023 is to remove any complexities associated with NDR and make deployments as
seamless and effective as possible. With these new offerings, we’re confident customers will reap the
benefits of a robust NDR solution and gain the power to see more, know more, and stop more
cyberattacks.”
