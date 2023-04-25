Launches ExtraHop IDS and new capabilities to increase visibility and accelerate remediation

SAN FRANCISCO – RSA CONFERENCE – April 25, 2023 – ExtraHop, a leader in cloud-native network

detection and response (NDR), today launched ExtraHop IDS, which integrates with the ExtraHop

Reveal(x) platform to offer a new, simplified approach to intrusion detection for deeper coverage and

full-spectrum investigation. As part of its release, ExtraHop also announced several product

enhancements, including Automated Retrospective Detection and a native integration with Palo Alto

Cortex XSOAR.

ExtraHop IDS: See more with expanded detection coverage

Despite being a regulatory requirement for some of the most critical industries including financial

services, healthcare, and retail, legacy intrusion detection systems (IDS) have historically fallen short.

ExtraHop IDS is a next-gen approach to intrusion detection, coupling Reveal(x)’s industry-leading NDR

capabilities with high-fidelity, curated detections for deeper CVE coverage, visibility into encrypted

traffic, advanced triage, and simplified cloud management. With ExtraHop IDS and Reveal(x), security

teams can now deploy and manage IDS sensors from the same platform as their NDR sensors for

streamlined detection and full-spectrum investigations.

"So many organizations rely on IDS, yet legacy products don't offer the detection, investigation, and

forensic capabilities that they need to appropriately contextualize and respond to threats," said Chris

Kissel, Research Vice President of Security Products, IDC. "As compliance regulations evolve and attack

surfaces rapidly expand, organizations require a solution that can keep up and offer deeper detection

coverage. ExtraHop is doing just that with ExtraHop IDS. Real-time visibility into encrypted traffic and

enhanced response capabilities with integration into Reveal(x) workflows offer security teams a

defense-in-depth approach that addresses threats today, tomorrow, and in the future."

Automated Retrospective Detection: Know if and when you were compromised

ExtraHop now offers Automated Retrospective Detection, which automatically searches through

historical network data to find evidence of previously unknown threats in past activity as soon as new

indicators of compromise (IOCs) are introduced. When [a never-before-seen malware or zero-day exploit

emerges|https://www.extrahop.com/company/blog/2023/why-it-s-so-hard-...], customers will be immediately alerted to detections of past attacks, minimizing dwell time and

overall impact, while also saving users manual research time.

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Integration: Accelerate time to response

ExtraHop natively integrates with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR for simple and secure remediation.

To reduce complexity and streamline investigations, joint customers can create a Cortex incident as

soon as ExtraHop identifies malicious or non-compliant behavior on the network.



“While bad actors are constantly adjusting their tactics and techniques to bypass traditional security

solutions, the network has been proven to be the only single source of cybertruth - offering unparalleled

visibility and insights across hybrid environments,” said Jesse Rothstein, co-founder and CTO, ExtraHop.

“Our goal in 2023 is to remove any complexities associated with NDR and make deployments as

seamless and effective as possible. With these new offerings, we’re confident customers will reap the

benefits of a robust NDR solution and gain the power to see more, know more, and stop more

cyberattacks.”

