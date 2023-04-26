Robert Half, the world's first and largest specialised talent solutions firm, has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ (2023) today by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.



The organisation’s increased commitment to an inclusive employee experience is just one of the reasons why the company ranked 15th in the large organisations category and why employees love working at Robert Half. The company is also the only staffing firm named in that category.



To determine the 2023 UK's Best Workplaces™ list, Great Place to Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses designed to measure employee engagement, trust and wellbeing in addition to reviewing Culture Audit™ submissions from leaders at each company. These data insights were used to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience, with the businesses who achieved the highest scores after evaluation receiving Best Workplaces™ status.



Responses to the survey from Robert Half employees show 90% of employees feel the company is a great place to work and 93% are proud to work at Robert Half.



Robert Half’s HR Director for UK & Ireland and the Middle East, Vicky Austin, commented, “After being named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing (2023) by Great Place to Work® in February, being recognized as a UK’s Best Workplace™ is the ultimate testament to the direction of Robert Half’s employee experience programmes. This includes further focusing on our inclusive culture under our internal employee experience campaign #OneUK; expanding our support for DEI initiatives; increasing our green efforts and charitable contributions; introducing new programmes to recognise and reward our employees; and embracing a flexible working model designed to support better work-life balance.”



Matt Weston, Senior Managing Director for UK & Ireland, BeNeLux and UAE added, “We are honoured to be named to the UK’s Best Workplaces™ (2023) list by Great Place to Work®. At Robert Half we have long acknowledged that being people-centric mustn’t mean a box ticking exercise, but a well thought-through, living programme of initiatives designed to support inclusive employee experiences. I am also proud to receive this prestigious accolade at a time when Robert Half is celebrating 50 years of connecting exceptional talent and great businesses in the UK.”



---ENDS---



About Robert Half



Robert Half is the world’s first and largest specialised recruitment consultancy and member of the S&P 500. We have once again been named to FORTUNE’s “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list and remain the only staffing firm featured. Founded in 1948, the company has over 300 offices worldwide providing temporary, interim and permanent recruitment solutions for accounting and finance, financial services, technology, legal and administrative professionals. Robert Half offers workplace and jobseeker resources at www.roberthalf.co.uk and twitter.com/roberthalfuk.



About Great Place to Work®



Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. In 2022, they launched the first-ever annual UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list of organisations who stood out as delivering exceptional wellbeing support for their employees across all levels and departments. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.





Steph King

BlueSky PR

T: +44 (0)1582 790 707