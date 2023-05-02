A UK teacher and pupils from a grassroots campaign vow that young people will never be afraid of periods again.



Last week saw period underwear brand WUKA come under criticism from some viewers for showing period blood and clots in their new Sky TV advert. But UK teacher and activist Chella Quint welcomes this honesty:



“Pupils tell me they want to know EVERYTHING about periods, they want to be able to trust teachers to tell them the truth and this advert does that. When I was a kid there were clots in my period, and I had no idea what was going on. Clots look like liver. I genuinely believed my organs were coming out of my body and that I must be dying. I was terrified. The one-hour period talk I’d had didn’t explain enough, and my pupils feel the exact same way.”



To prove it, kids are writing the lesson plans they want to see, and teachers are here for it. Chella’s campaign, Period Positive, is running a 1 month design challenge throughout May. Young people from around the country are already coming up with new ways to fit periods into the curriculum, to help all teachers become teachers of periods.



The lessons are designed to fit in with all subjects and be taught by all teachers. “It’s important that men and boys are not just included in the conversation, but helping to lead it. It’s 2023, periods shouldn’t be coming as a shock to anyone!”



The pupils will be launching their resources on 20th May at Sheffield Town Hall as part of the Festival of Debate , so other schools can try them out and give feedback. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/period-positive-schools-menst...



Interactive lesson ideas already range from:

Business Studies: a “supermarket sweep” looking at how consumers choose menstrual products

PSHE: an ice-breaker activity using a red tortilla chip and dip tray to frame a discussion around healthy eating and moods throughout the cycle



“Creativity and interactivity are key - periods are a topic that involves a lot of shame and fear and pupils struggle to get their voices heard - with this project they are leading the conversation.”



Chella has already supported pupils and teachers across the country to speak out against menstrual taboos, by signing up for the Period Positive Schools Badge. Nina Gunson, Sheffield Girls’ High School headteacher says:



“We're excited to be a Period Positive school! Seeing how much this means to our students and how empowered they felt to have a lead voice in this area, I would encourage other schools to sign up for the Period Positive badge and become Period Positive Schools!”



Chella thinks the reaction to the WUKA shows that there is still a lot of work to be done:



“The backlash shows how our discussion of periods is still defined by taboo and misinformation - imagine if those viewers had had accurate, and shame-free period lessons throughout school. There’d have been no complaints. I really believe the world would be a better place.”



Schools can still get involved by visiting periodpositive.com and following @period_positive on Instagram