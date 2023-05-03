London, UK - PillTime, the digital pharmacy revolutionising how people on multiple medications receive their prescriptions, is proud to announce the appointment of Carl Engelmark as Interim Chief Revenue Officer.



PillTime provides a simple way for patients to receive their medication by delivering personalised pouches with pre-sorted doses of pills, vitamins and supplements, straight to their doorstep. By significantly improving medication adherence, reducing confusion, improving peace of mind, increased freedom from their medication regime, together with eliminating the need for multiple trips to the pharmacy, PillTime is an important solution for the UK’s healthcare system.



In his new role, Carl will drive the scaling of the company through a

combination of B2B and B2C strategies, focusing on the core model for patients on multiple medications and developing new business models and revenue streams such as vitamins and supplements.



Carl Engelmark, Interim Chief Revenue Officer, said: “I am excited to join PillTime and work towards the goal of PillTime becoming a leading player in the digital pharmacy space in the UK and beyond. I look forward to supporting the team in developing and implementing effective growth strategies, focusing on achieving the best-in-class customer experience and deploying the latest AI-driven technologies to support scaling up.”



Leighton Humphreys, CEO of PillTime, expressed his pleasure at having Carl join the team, saying, “Carl brings a wealth of experience and expertise to PillTime. As an experienced entrepreneur and business leader, Carl is recognised as a visionary and inspirational leader driven by a passion for delivering sustainable growth and desirable products and services. I am confident that Carl’s impact in joining the leadership team will help take PillTime to the next level.”



About PillTime

PillTime is a digital pharmacy that delivers personalised pouches of pre-sorted medication, vitamins and supplements to patients on multiple medications. The company’s mission is to make medication management easier with improved adherence for patients and their families by providing an efficient, reliable and cost-effective service.



