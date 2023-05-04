New partnership gives employees the power to access a Pay on-Demand solution alongside a wider Reward and Recognition package



ANDOVER, UK – 4th MAY 2023 - Global employee pay company, CloudPay, has partnered with the global reward and recognition platform, Perkbox, to empower HR leaders across the globe, by offering their employees financial flexibility and control



The partnership, which is the first collaboration of its kind, means that Perkbox admins worldwide will now be able to access CloudPay NOW as a workplace perk, as part of a broader reward package.



CloudPay NOW is a low-cost, high-value employee benefit that empowers workers by giving them on-demand access to their earned wages via a mobile app. Giving employees access to their wages instantly and offering complete visibility over their earnings, it puts the power in the hands of the employee to decide when and how often they are paid. Most importantly, it helps makes a positive impact on financial wellbeing.



Emma Streatfield, Chief Revenue Officer at CloudPay commented: “This is a very exciting opportunity for both businesses to continue building on our mutual goal of putting more choice into the hands of employees worldwide. CloudPay NOW was created because of a clear need for fast and flexible access to pay which has seen further demand due to the rising costs of living. Providing solutions that support employee wellbeing and create greater autonomy of choice in the workplace is key to us at CloudPay. So, partnering with a company like Perkbox that is equally as committed will help continue our journey to modernise the employee pay experience on a global scale.”



“This mutual partnership will also mean that Perkbox will be offered to CloudPay’s growing customer base. CloudPay customers will also be given the opportunity to opt-in to the global reward and recognition programme in addition to their ongoing payroll and employee payments services.



Andrew Woolnough, General Manager at CloudPay Treasury Services said: “Thanks to this partnership, employees will now have full flexibility and fast access to their earned pay when it’s needed which in turn will deliver much needed help with their financial wellbeing. Together, we’re really supporting the creation of a unique global workplace environment that gives employees greater choice in how they work contextualising their salary as part of their reward package.”



According to Joel Tobias, Strategic Alliances Director at Perkbox, this new partnership allows businesses to offer flexible pay solutions globally: “Partnering with CloudPay really is a ‘better together’ moment. We pride ourselves on partnering with like-minded businesses that offer maximum choice for employees and we’re really excited to offer this as an added service to our clients. Thanks to the CloudPay NOW technology we’ll not only be able to offer financial flexibility and wellbeing but also a seamless integration with Perkbox that supports a fast and easy experience for all.”



