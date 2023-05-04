Infovista appoints Rick Hamilton as Deputy CEO to drive automation and simplification of operators’ network infrastructure





Paris, France, May 4th, 2023 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, has today announced the appointment of Rick Hamilton as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Reporting to CEO José Duarte who oversees the whole Infovista group, Hamilton is responsible for delivering the next phase of the company’s NLA (Network Lifecycle Automation) strategy, which aims to automate and simplify network infrastructure management for CSPs and enterprises. In this newly created role, Hamilton manages the functions involved throughout the customer journey, including sales, marketing, product management and R&D, as well as services and support.



Hamilton is an experienced telecoms industry executive, with an extensive background in technology, operations and finance within and across the telecoms value chain. Most recently, Rick spent six years at BluePlanet, a division of Ciena, where he was the General Manager responsible for the company’s automation software platform and global services organization, including consulting and support services for designing, deploying, managing, and maintaining communications networks.



Leveraging his experience of working with many of the world’s biggest and most innovative fixed and mobile operators, Hamilton’s appointment will further strengthen Infovista’s market-leading solutions globally across network planning, testing, assurance and operations, as well as expand the company’s presence across the Americas.



On his appointment, Rick Hamilton, Deputy CEO at Infovista said; “The development of 5G networks and the telco cloud needs a new approach to planning, testing, assurance, with automation at its heart. But if CSPs are to not just master this complexity, but proactively reduce CAPEX and OPEX and monetize their investments, they need support in overcoming the traditional siloes that have come to define their organizations. Infovista is a recognized technology leader in network planning, testing and assurance. On top of that, what really attracted me to this role is the ability to marry this technology leadership with organizational leadership and work with our CSP and enterprise customers to help them embrace the full power of automation and truly digitally transform.”



Over the past 12 months, Infovista has developed network automation use cases that increase efficiency and productivity, covering end-to-end root-cause analysis across domains and datasets, customer-impact analysis for prioritization and intent-driven operations, trouble-ticket lifecycle management, and self-healing and orchestration actions.



José Duarte, CEO at Infovista said: “5G is driving disruption in the whole telco landscape, with cloud-native automation across and within every phase of an operator’s network lifecycle opening up new use cases, new ecosystems, and new ways of working. Since we first launched our NLA vision, we have worked hard to put the technology building blocks in place and bring advanced cloud-native solutions across our portfolio to market. Now, it is about a razor-sharp focus on execution. Rick brings an exceptional and proven track record of leadership and of working with customers and partners to help them accelerate their journey to monetization. On behalf of the wider Infovista team, I’m delighted to welcome Rick on board and excited for this next phase of our vision of network lifecycle automation.”



Prior to his role at BluePlanet, Hamilton served as the Corporate Vice President, Professional Services, for Juniper Networks and completed an 11-year career at Cisco Systems, during which time he oversaw the growth of Cisco’s managed services business. Now based in Detroit (US) and leading Infovista’s global networks organization, Hamilton holds a bachelor’s degree in information systems from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in software engineering from Golden Gate University.





About Infovista

Infovista is the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA) for the next-gen networks era. With its unique NLA approach, Infovista allows communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to improve their network performance and customer experience, optimize their productivity, and reduce their costs, while maximizing return on their investments. Spanning the entire network lifecycle, Infovista’s products and solutions leverage an open, integrated, cloud-native portfolio that automates tasks, flows, analytics, and decisions to the greatest extent possible. More than 1,000 customers, including 400 Mobile Network Operators, around the world rely on Infovista to plan, design, deploy, test, operate, support, optimize, evolve, report on and monetize their networks – www.infovista.com



Infovista Contact

Alexandre Le Coq

Infovista

+33 673 631 522

alexandre.lecoq@infovista.com



Media Contact

Richard Howson

Temono for Infovista

+44 7833 693 862

richard.howson@temono.com